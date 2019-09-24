Buxom Blonde Abby Dowse Tantalizes Fans With Bronzed Body In Black Underwear

Buxom blonde Abby Dowse recently stunned her 1.4 million Instagram followers with another sizzling update that showcased her incredible body.

In the snap, Dowse perched on the edge of her bed, which was covered in crisp white linens. She rocked a black bra and panty set that had a simple solid color and a small detail along the bands with the word “Lounge” printed on the pieces. The top dipped low, allowing Dowse’s cleavage to be on display, and the bottoms stretched very high over her hips, elongating her legs. Dowse kept her accessories simple and appeared to be wearing a few delicate bracelets as well as the silver cross necklace she’s frequently spotted in. Her toned abs were on full display and her legs were slightly spread in the seductive shot.

While the blonde bombshell used one hand to brace herself on the bed, the other clutched a bottle of product from Bali Body. Though she lives in sunny Australia, it seems that Dowse likes to enhance her bronzed glow from a bottle, with self-tanning products from Bali Body. She explained in the caption that the gradual tan product from the brand was a staple in her routine.

Dowse kept her makeup natural in the post, and her blonde hair was hanging loose around her shoulders in tousled waves. Her followers loved the sizzling shot and the post received over 12,000 likes within just four hours.

Many of Dowse’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look.

Bali Body, the brand that she was promoting in the post, even left a comment on the bombshell’s picture.

“What a babe. Our Gradual Tan looks amazing on you,” the brand commented.

“This is too fire. So incredibly gorgeous,” another follower said.

One fan commented that Dowse was a “bronzed baby doll.”

“Nice underwear! Perfect for those curves!!” another follower said.

“No tan lines this summer,” another fan added.

Dowse takes her bronzed body seriously, and the stunner can often be spotted rocking not just tiny bikinis, but tiny tanning bikinis.

For fans who may not know, tanning bikinis generally consist of looks that have clear straps that stretch over the hips, and clear straps connecting the fabric of the cups and going around the wearer’s neck. That way, tan lines are avoided when laying out in the sun in the suit.

Just a few days ago, Dowse rocked a neon yellow tanning bikini that left very little to the imagination.