‘One Piece’ Episode 904 Preview Hints At Luffy’s Battle Against Bakura Town’s Boss

The latest episode of One Piece featured the conclusion of the battle between Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Urashima, the self-proclaimed greatest yokozuna in the Land of Wano. Despite having extraordinary physical strength, Urashima was still no match for Luffy. Using the power of Gomu Gomu no Mi, Luffy increased the size of his arm and launched a giant sumo slap against Urashima.

Luffy claimed victory in the sumo wrestling match by sending Urashima out of the ring. Because of the tremendous power of Luffy’s attack, Urashima landed in a faraway mansion where Beast Pirates Headliner Holdem lives. After successfully defeating Urashima, Luffy asked the people of Bakura Town to tell them where they can find the boss. Luffy has a strong belief that the leader of Bakura Town was the one who sent men to kidnap Otama.

The preview of One Piece Episode 904, which is titled “Luffy Rages! Rescue Otama from Danger!” hinted at Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, and Okiku engaging in a battle with the subordinates of Emperor Kaido. The upcoming episode of One Piece is also expected to show the Straw Hat Pirates finally meeting the mastermind of Otama’s kidnapping, Holdem.

“Luffy, Zoro, and Okiku’s swords swing and cut up Kaido’s men one after another. Then, Bakura Town’s boss and a Headliner who has a lion head in his stomach, Holdem springs into action. The big sword fight in Bakura Town heats up. Will Luffy and the others be able to rescue Otama?”

Knowing that Luffy, Zoro, and Okiku are planning to go up against Holdem, the Beast Pirates will surely do everything they can to prevent them from accomplishing their mission. Aside from Holdem, One Piece Episode 904 is expected to introduce another Beast Pirates Headliner in Bakura Town — Speed. Speed is a half-horse, half-human who ate a SMILE devil fruit.

In the upcoming episode of One Piece, Speed is set to lead the Beast Pirates in capturing Luffy, Zoro, and Okiku. However, though they have the advantage in terms of number, it is highly likely that Speed and her subordinates will be suffering the same fate as Urashima. After defeating Speed’s group, Luffy, Zoro, and Okiku will be heading to the location of Holdem where Otama is currently being tortured.

In One Piece Episode 903, Holdem was featured using a huge pincer while trying to get something out of Otama’s cheeks. However, it seems like Holdem has already run out of patience as the One Piece Episode 904 preview showed Otama inside the mouth of the lion in his stomach. The upcoming episode of One Piece will reveal how Luffy, Zoro, and Okiku will be able to save Otama from Holdem.