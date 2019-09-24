Ivanka Trump Appears To Go Braless At United Nations General Assembly

Ivanka Trump went through a rather awkward moment when she showed up to the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Monday, September 23, and something was clearly missing from her outfit.

Despite the fact that Donald Trump’s daughter looked very chic in her shirt and pencil skirt combo, Ivanka suffered somewhat of a wardrobe malfunction that she clearly did not predict. According to Hollywood Life, the 37-year-old smiled as she strutted down the General Assembly to watch her father give a speech, but she did not seem to realize that it was clear to all attendees that she wasn’t wearing anything underneath her long-sleeved blue blouse.

Her eye-popping ensemble most certainly attracted attention from those coming from all around the world, but Ivanka dealt with it like a professional and kept her chin up. Aside from her inconvenient fashion faux-pas, she stunned in a white pencil skirt that hugged her incredible figure and featured a 3D design of some pretty yellow roses.

She completed the look with a pair of vertiginous black pumps, as well as some silver hoop earrings and very subtle makeup. The White House adviser wore her signature light blonde locks in a classic straight bob with a center part. As reported by HL, she had just returned from a weekend in Rome, where she attended her friend Misha Nonoo’s wedding. For the special occasion, she wore a few decidedly more striking outfits, including a vintage design dress that her mother Ivana first wore in 1991.

And while the glittering, fringed Bob Mackie dress caught the fashion critics’ attention, that was only one of the stunning outfits she wore during her Italian trip. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ivanka rocked a peach-colored caped dress to the wedding of the iconic fashion designer and her husband, oil tycoon Mikey Hess.

In a photo posted to her Instagram page, the First Daughter looked very chic in the gown while standing next to her husband, Jared Kushner, who was dressed in a classic tuxedo. The dress featured a plunging neckline that had her shamelessly flaunting her cleavage, while the belt cinch at the waist highlighted her slim figure.

The ceremony attracted a series of A-listers, including Katy Perry and boyfriend Orlando Bloom, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It is unlikely that any of them actually interacted with Ivanka and Jared, seen as neither of them are fans of the current U.S. President.