Lisa Vanderpump Stuns At Dolce & Gabbana Show In Glittery Gold Days After Turning 59

The original 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star skipped NYFW with her former friends and jetted to Milan instead.

Lisa Vanderpump may not have walked in former friend Kyle Richards recent Kyle + Shahida show at New York Fashion Week, but that doesn’t mean she skipped the runway scene altogether.

While she was noticeably absent as her former RHOBH co-stars Lisa Rinna, Dori Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, Denise Richards, and Erika Giradi walked the runway in Kyle’s NYFW fashion show earlier this month, the ex-Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was spotted in Italy at Milan Fashion Week for Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring 2020 runway show, and she looked absolutely stunning.

According to Bravo.com, Lisa, who turned 59 on September 15, sat in the front row at the D&G show amidst elite members of the fashion world and fashion fans that included Sabrina Sato, Kitty Spencer, Monica Bellucci, and Sofia Vergara.

The Vanderpump Rules star stunned in a fitted black skirt paired with a black chiffon bow-fronted blouse and a glittering gold jacket that she had draped across her shoulders. But her crowning glory was a jeweled headband that served as a reminder of the reality and restaurant queen bee that she is. Indeed, comments on Lisa’s Instagram photo hailed her the queen.

“The Queen has arrived! Viva Lisa V,” wrote one fan.

“Always the queen,” added another.

“Goddess vibes,” a third follower chimed in.

While one fan dared to ask, “Lisa have you had more work done? Brows? Eye tuck?” even that follower admitted, “You look delicious darling!!!”

This is not the first time Lisa has been spotted eyeing Dolce & Gabbana fashion. Last week, The Daily Mail posted photos of the reality star as she exited the upscale Dolce & Gabbana boutique in Milan. In the photos, Lisa wore a gorgeous black double-breasted jacket, flowy black pants with a bejeweled belt, and glittery black platform sandals.

With all due respect to her husband, Ken Todd, and her Pomeranian pooch, both of whom are nearly always by her side, the solo sightings of the Vanderpump Rules star are a stark reminder that she is no longer a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the Bravo reality show she fronted since 2010. After becoming involved in a cast feud last season, Lisa announced her exit from the long-running reality show just ahead of the RHOBH reunion in June.

The cast trip to the Big Apple to walk the runway in Kyle’s fashion show featured all of the current cast RHOBH members as well as newcomer Garcelle Beauvais, who watched from the sidelines. Of course, it takes two Housewives to fill LVP’s shoes, so Sutton Stracke has also joined the cast of the Bravo reality show for its milestone 10th season.

Fans have not seen the last of Lisa Vanderpump, however. In addition to fashion show sightings, she’s still a cast member on Vanderpump Rules, and spinoff rumors are rampant.