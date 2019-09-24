Jordyn Woods Turns 22 In A Black Bikini & Completely See-Through Pants

Jordyn's showing some skin in a tiny bikini and crochet pants.

Jordyn Woods is celebrating her 22nd birthday in a skimpy bikini. After a difficult year that saw her becoming one of the most talked about people in the world following her infamous cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian’s former boyfriend Tristan Thompson, Jordyn celebrated the milestone by telling fans that she was feeling “blessed.”

The reality star, who regularly featured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and the spin-off Life of Kylie alongside her now former best friend Kylie Jenner, put her serious curves on display in a stunning new shot shared to her official Instagram account on her 22nd birthday, September 23.

Woods didn’t leave too much to the imagination for her impressive 10.6 million followers on the social media site, as she showed off some serious skin by rocking a black crop-top style bikini top and matching skimpy bottoms.

Kylie’s former bestie smiled from ear-to-ear as she proudly revealed her bikini body, pairing the black two-piece swimwear look with a pair of completely see-through black crochet pants.

The gorgeous star had her long dark hair pulled back as she closed her eyes while leaning back on her arm and lounging by an infinity pool. She didn’t reveal her exact location in the upload, though the stunning scenery behind her showed she was spending some time by the coast, while The Daily Mail reported this week that she’s been spending some time in Los Angeles after being spotted at a post-Emmys party.

She accessorized the black bikini look with some glamorous jewelry, including a pair of gold hoop earrings, a gold necklace, and several bangles on her right wrist.

Fans praised her for showing off her body confidence in the two-piece bikini in the comments section.

Several commented with face emoji with hearts for eyes, as one person said, “Wow…. Sooooo beautiful.”

A third called Jordyn “gorgeous” in the comments. “You look so happy… I love it!” another person wrote.

Alongside the stunning bikini shot shared on her birthday, which came shortly after The Inquisitr reported that she was flaunting her curves in a tight mini dress, Jordyn also shared a throwback snap to Instagram of herself celebrating one of her previous birthdays as a child.

In the caption, she appeared to address all the drama that shrouded her 21st year in the wake of the drama that spilled over following her encounter with Tristan earlier this year.

“Can I be this little again? Birthdays have always been very emotional for me. It’s a time to reflect on your year and your life thus far. I appreciate every moment,” she captioned the throwback photo which showed her playing with balloons as a young girl.

“The ups and the downs. In your downs you can really figure out who’s supposed to be there when you’re up,” Woods continued. “Thank you for all of the birthday wishes. This is just the beginning..”