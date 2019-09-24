Gwen Stefani Reportedly ‘Would Love’ To Give Blake Shelton His Own Child

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship is only growing stronger after around four years together, and it appears that the couple may be considering taking the next step.

According to Hollywood Life, the two The Voice judges have been discussing whether or not they should have a child of their own. As fans will know, Gwen already has three kids—13-year-old Kingston, 11-year-old Zuma, and little Apollo, 5—and while Blake as been an important figure in the boys’ lives, the singer has reportedly been thinking about adding to her family.

“Gwen sees how great Blake is to her kids and dreams about making him a father,” an insider told the online outlet, adding, “she would love to give him his own child and it is a constant conversation between the two.”

However, this is not an easy decision for “a multitude of reasons,” the source claims – including the fact that Gwen is 49-years-old. They would also have to consider whether they wish to adopt or not, and “a few other variables.”

Regardless of whether fans will get to see the “Don’t Speak” songstress have a baby with the country music star, it seems like she is already very happy with the relationship Blake shares with her three boys, and knows that he will be a terrific stepfather when they officially tie the knot.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen gushed about how great Blake is with the kids during a recent appearance on The Today Show. As she sat down for the interview with Hoda Kotb and guest host Andy Cohen, the artist addressed a variety of subjects, including her relationship with her The Voice co-star and their family dynamics. She proudly revealed that Blake is “a good dad” to her sons, and that he has been a huge help with them at home.

“I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You’ve got to get home. Come help!’ It’s hard. I have three boys,” she said.

In addition, Gwen’s youngest son is currently in kindergarten, which makes the extra help decidedly welcome. She explained that Apollo came as a surprise and that she did not expect to go through the preschool phase again this late in her life, but that her little one is very excited about it and that she is just soaking up every moment she gets to spend with him.

The “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker is currently promoting the upcoming season of The Voice, which sees her return as a judge alongside her beau, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson.