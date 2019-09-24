Sean Spicer Appeals To Donald Trump Voters To Stay On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Donald Trump Jr. And Mike Huckabee Ask Their Fellow Republicans To Take The Challenge

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is making an appeal to those who are supporters of current President of the United States Donald Trump to keep voting for him as a contestant on this season of Dancing With the Stars.

Deadline reported that Spicer announced after his dance with partner Lindsay Arnold that he plans on taking his time on the reality competition dance series very seriously, running it like a political campaign.

“We’re going to run this like a campaign,” he stated. “Bumper stickers, yard signs, whatever we can do to get people to vote for us.” Spicer also put the word out on social media to his Twitter followers, asking them to vote 20 times. “Text SEAN 10 times to 21523 and vote 10 more times on http://abc.com,” said Spicer, who followed up his request with the hashtags #MAGA and #KAG.

One person, in particular, heard Spicer’s call for help. The Washington Examiner reported that the president’s son Donald Trump, Jr. stated, “Every MAGA supporter in the country needs to get out the vote for Spicer because nothing would drive liberal Hollywood or the left-wing media more crazy than Sean salsa dancing his way to a victory on Dancing with the Stars.”

Also throwing his support behind Spicer is former Arizona Governor Mike Huckabee, who took to Twitter to get Republicans to vote.

Spicer has also rolled out an official website, spicerarnold.com, to try and get viewer interest, selling gear with his and Arnold’s team name on it, SpicerArnold.

Wanna create an emotional meltdown in Hollyweird? Vote for @seanspicer to win "Dancing with the Stars" tonight and every night he's on. @seanspicer is a good guy and a brave sport to go on DWTS. Let's show him some love! https://t.co/UNI7xXVtwh pic.twitter.com/hlb2LeUFar — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) September 16, 2019

Fans of the show previously created a backlash against the overwhelming amount of votes by a particular fan base of a contestant, after Bobby Bones won Season 27 of Dancing With the Stars through an intense campaign by his followers to keep him on the show.

Bones beat out other celebrities in the final four of his season, including actor Milo Manheim, Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch, and YouTube star Alexis Ren who clearly had more growth as dancers but did not have as large of a fan base of voters to push them through to win.

Spicer’s intense campaign to win and the backing of both Donald Trump Jr. and Mike Huckabee to push him through not for his dance ability but for the ire it could potentially cause if he did, will clearly go against the new changes set in place by the show to stop this type of voting.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the series’ new format is in response to the backlash from Bones’ win last season and the potential loss of viewers of the longrunning reality dance competition show if they did not change their voting procedures.

During the first week of this season’s competition, the only votes that were tallied were those of show judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli. During the September 23 show, live viewer votes were cast during the airtime of the show and those were combined with the judge’s scores from week one and week two.

From those scores came the final two contestants and in a twist, it was the show judges who decided who should stay on in the competition and who should be eliminated. Spicer and Arnold’s Tango was called by judge Bruno Tonioli “a little bit militaristic,” and earned the couple a total score of 16 out of 30 points.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.