Devon Windsor Stuns Instagram In The Tiniest Bikini Bottoms In Sizzling Photo

Devon's not leaving much to the imagination in a new bikini photo.

Devon Windsor isn’t leaving much to the imagination in a new shot shared to her Instagram account. The stunning model, who’s become one of Victoria’s Secret’s most recognizable faces over the years, had fans seriously stunned as she posed for the camera in a seriously teenie bikini for a new photo shoot to promote her swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim.

The new photo shared to her official account on September 23 had the gorgeous supermodel posing in a fun yellow zebra-print two-piece, which was made up of a high-neck crop top style top and a pair of seriously revealing string bottoms.

Though she opted to keep things a little more covered on top, Devon showed some serious skin on her bottom half with the skimpy bikini bottoms which were made up of a tiny piece of material and string ties that stretched across her hips to show off her long, lean legs.

The stunning model had her blonde hair flowing down as she gave the camera a very sultry look while also holding on to a bottle to stay hydrated in the beating down summer sun. Though the location of the shoot wasn’t revealed in the new upload, Windsor was clearly somewhere very tropical as she posed while leaning up against a palm tree.

Understandably, fans were quick to share their thoughts on the flawless new photo shared this week in the comments section.

“Stunning,” one person wrote, alongside several sparkle emoji. A second added that they thought Devon was looking “just spectacular” with a fire emoji while a third simply commented “Wow.”

“Hands down!!!!! That is your best pic EVER!!!! You take my breath away and you are absolutely Stunning!!!! I mean Stunning Woman!!!” another stunned fan wrote.

Windsor is no stranger to sharing jaw dropping bikini photos to social media, though.

As The Inquisitr reported just last week, Devon wowed fans once again in another gorgeous shot that showed her modeling a cut-out swimsuit from her line of swimwear, which officially launched earlier this year.

Before that, she got dripping wet in a white bikini as she set pulses racing once again.

Loading...

Earlier this year, Devon opened up about the collection to New York Style Guide, admitting that one of the big selling points of her line is that the pieces can be mixed and matched to create different looks.

“There is something about being able to mix & match colors, patterns and silhouettes, and create your own unique look that fuels confidence and excitement!” she said.

Windsor also spoke out about how long she’s been working on the line, calling it “a passion of mine for so long, and to see it come to life is a dream come true.”