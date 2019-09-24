Gwen Stefani, 49, Shows Off Midriff In PVC Outfit With Fishnet Tights

Gwen Stefani has been a busy lady promoting the 17th season of The Voice and has been wearing a whole range of outfits while doing it.

The “Now That You Got It” hitmaker appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and rocked a black PVC ensemble with fishnet tights. The strapless crop top showed a little midriff and the fishnet design underneath. She paired it with a skirt which went past her knees and matched the top half. She wore black heels and sported her hair down and straight. Stefani is known for her signature red lipstick but opted for a sheer glossy lip. She accessorized herself with numerous necklaces, a few bangles, and rings to give it that finishing touch.

In her latest Instagram upload, Gwen is backstage at the show, looking very happy to be there.

Last night, the first episode of the new season of The Voice premiered. Stefani is a judge alongside John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and her boyfriend Blake Shelton.

While doing the rounds, Stefani wore a red double plaid outfit at another promotional stop. She donned the matching set with a pair of white cowboy boots and wore her signature red lip to give it more fire, which The Inquisitr reported.

When making an appearance on The Today Show, she switched it up again and looked fierce in an animal-print dress.

While being busy as a talent show judge, Gwen is also performing in her own Las Vegas residency, “Just A Girl,” at the Zappos Theater.

The residency first kicked off in June last year and will continue next month.

Yesterday, the “Rich Girl” chart-topper announced her final 16 dates which will happen next year in February and May. The Inquisitr noted that Stefani, Live Nation Las Vegas, and Caesars Entertainment have donated $1 of every ticket purchased to Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, a Vegas nonprofit organization, and they will continue to do so.

The set list isn’t only full of Gwen’s solo hits but also her No Doubt classics and a few familiar covers, per Setlist.fm.

