NFL Rumors: Eagles Might Get ‘Desperate’ And Trade For Jalen Ramsey, ‘Pro Football Talk’ Speculates

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the trade rumors that surrounded Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey for most of last week appear to have dissipated for the most part. Recent reports have suggested that the Jaguars could potentially offer their star defensive back a six-year, $77.7 million contract that would make him the NFL’s highest-paid player at his position. However, there might still be a chance that a team could make a move for him before next month’s trade deadline.

In the latest edition of his weekly column, Peter King of NBC Sports‘ Pro Football Talk explained why teams have seemingly lost interest in acquiring Ramsey, noting that the Jaguars are reportedly expecting to receive at least one future first-round pick in exchange for their disgruntled star. He added that any team that may be interested in Ramsey would have to be “gutsy” to trade substantial assets away for someone who may only be with the team for “1.75 years,” but suggested that there might be at least one team willing to take a chance on the cornerback if push comes to shove.

“Keep hearing Ramsey will honor his contract and play out the fifth-year option, but then he wants to be a free agent. We’ll see if a team like Philadelphia gets desperate.”

"Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, [and] Philadelphia Eagles." –@JasonLaCanfora says these three teams have been most-linked in the Jalen Ramsey sweepstakes pic.twitter.com/KljTwDQbfl — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) September 18, 2019

With a 1-2-0 record, the Philadelphia Eagles are currently tied with the New York Giants for second in the NFC East division, two games behind the undefeated Dallas Cowboys and one game ahead of the Washington Redskins, who have yet to pick up a win in three games. The team is also close to two years removed from winning Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots. As NESN speculated, the Eagles could easily make another major move in order to improve their chances of making – and possibly winning – another Super Bowl, which is important in the currently “top-heavy” NFC.

In addition to acquiring Ramsey to upgrade their defense in hopes of making a championship run, it’s also believed that the Eagles could theoretically trade for him to address their manpower issues in the defensive backfield. Per NJ.com, Philadelphia cornerback Ronald Darby is expected to be out for about a month after suffering a hamstring injury during the team’s 27-24 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 3 action on Sunday.

With all that in mind, it’s unclear whether the Eagles have any interest in trading for Ramsey. His current contract is due to expire after the 2020 NFL season, which, according to NESN, could force the Eagles to make a serious commitment to re-signing him in the event they engage the Jaguars in a trade for the star defensive back.