NBA Rumors: Grizzlies Reportedly Reach Agreement With Andre Iguodala For Future Trade Or Buyout

The Memphis Grizzlies have reportedly come to terms with veteran wingman Andre Iguodala on an agreement that will allow the organization to ship him to another team once he becomes eligible to be traded on December 15, or buy out his contract so he could sign elsewhere as a free agent.

Although earlier rumors suggested that Iguodala was hoping that the Grizzlies would buy out the remaining one year and $17.2 million on his contract, Yahoo Sports noted that Memphis “refused to engage in talks” and chose instead to see if they could find a trade partner so they could get something in exchange for the three-time NBA champion. The agreement, which was reportedly finalized on Monday, will allow the Grizzlies to continue shopping Iguodala around ahead of a potential trade while allowing the 15-year veteran to sit out for a “team he has no desire to play for.”

Separately, NBC Sports Bay Area reported on Monday that Iguodala tends to forget that he is no longer playing for the Golden State Warriors, where he teamed up with the likes Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and head coach Steve Kerr to dominate the NBA for several years this decade. Interestingly, the outlet added that a buyout is “not inconceivable” for the Grizzlies at this point, based on recent discussions he supposedly had with Memphis officials.

Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images

Speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area, the 35-year-old Iguodala also admitted that before he was sent to the Grizzlies in order for the Warriors to free up salary-cap space for the sign-and-trade deal involving Kevin Durant and D’Angelo Russell, he predicted that he might “probably end up in Memphis or some sh*t.” He added that he “fell out laughing” when he was informed that he would indeed be headed to the Grizzlies, with the Warriors sending Durant to the Brooklyn Nets and getting Russell in return.

With Iguodala now allowed to work out in private and remain on the Grizzlies’ roster as they look for teams agreeable to their terms for the onetime NBA All-Star, a number of organizations could theoretically step up and make a move for him. These teams include the Boston Celtics – who might have to include some future draft picks in their package – and both the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers. But since Iguodala was among the many players who changed teams this summer, the Grizzlies won’t be able to deal him to another organization until December 15.

As Iguodala’s lucrative contract is believed to be a potential issue for any team that might want to trade for him, NBC Sports Bay Area wrote that there’s a good chance he won’t be traded until well into the upcoming 2019-20 season, which kicks off next month.