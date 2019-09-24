DreamDoll Exposes Chest In Glittery Top

DreamDoll, known for her rapping and her appearances on Love & Hip Hop, shared a new Instagram photo yesterday that had fans going wild.

The post showed DreamDoll posing in front of a blank wall while sporting a glittery, front-tie crop top. She tied this long-sleeved top in front in a bow, but that still left plenty of fabric trailing down the front of her stomach. The rapper paired the top with a very small leopard-print bikini bottom, with the straps resting high on the top of her hips.

Meanwhile, DreamDoll gave a sultry look with her lips parted and tugged at the front of her shirt with both of her hands, allowing her cleavage to stand out on full display.

This photo received over 78,000 likes from her fans, along with plenty of compliments in the comment section.

“I looked up the definition of a bad b***h & it said : ‘DreamDoll,'” said a fan.

Others seemed to want DreamDoll to visit their hometowns.

“You take some beautiful pix wish you lived in Miami I would love to take pix of you,” said a follower who claims to be a photographer.

“Hey beautiful iliked you how about i fly you to Alabama so we can get to know each other if interested hit me back Cmoe,” remarked another user who tried their luck with the rapper.

In addition to the newest update, DreamDoll shared another photo a couple of days ago while rocking a revealing green dress. The ensemble hugged her curves and featured a turtleneck and long sleeves. It also had gold accents that highlighted her chest and midriff, along with a sheer panel that allowed her to flash her cleavage.

The first photo showed the rapper facing the camera straight-on as she placed her right arm on her head. Meanwhile, she raised her left hand in the air.

Loading...

DreamDoll gave a coy look with her lips parted and rocked heavy mascara and a pop of red lip liner. She accessorized with a pair of large, gold hoop earrings.

There was another photo in the set, which showed the rapper posing with her right shoulder facing the camera. She popped her booty while placing her left hand high on the wall beside her. Additionally, she showed off her extravagant hair which featured a slicked-back hairdo with an extra-long braided ponytail. The caption noted that her outfit came courtesy of Fashion Nova.

This update was liked over 54,000 times.