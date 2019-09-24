‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Dina Helps Out Jack

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, September 24, brings Jack asking his sister Traci for some help in his latest venture. Plus, Sharon will help Adam while Victoria finds herself caught between her family and Billy.

Jack (Peter Bergman) will seek Traci’s (Beth Maitland) help, according to SheKnows Soaps. He finally realizes what he wants to do with his life right now. Jack recently had an epiphany about Dina (Marla Adams), and he knows she wanted more for herself, which, in his eyes, makes her leaving them less selfish. Now Jack wants to write the story of the Abbotts, and who better to help than Traci? She’s a successful novelist, and Jack knows she’s just the person to help him move forward into this new endeavor.

Elsewhere, Sharon (Sharon Case) will stand up for Adam (Mark Grossman). The Inquisitr previously reported that Sharon will be offering herself to Adam in exchange for helping out his sister, Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Adam isn’t quite sure why Sharon chooses to show up at his house after she turned down his marriage proposal recently and kept herself away from him. However, when he asks Sharon, she simply tells Adam that she’s there for him because he needs her. It is strange to believe that Sharon would actually do such a quick about-face, but perhaps her soft spot for Adam is more significant than she realized.

However, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon recently discussed their lives and their children. Sharon may be helping the Newmans take down Adam, but that does not necessarily line up with her recent behavior. The biggest worry is what Adam will do when Sharon offers to help him out and be beside him as he struggles through the situation, which he still doesn’t realize is a setup.

Finally, Victoria will find herself caught in the middle. Adam set her up, and she’s been arrested for Victor’s (Eric Braeden) demise. However, Victor is alive, which means Victoria clearly did not hurt him. It seems the Newmans are aware that Adam switched out Victor’s pills. Now they want to trap him and bring him down for his crimes.

Billy (Jason Thompson) wants to blow the whole thing open. He thinks Victor should reveal himself and Victoria should ensure she has no chance of being in trouble over the entire debacle. However, the Newmans aren’t ready to give up on their original plan just yet. Victoria is set on catching Adam for his crimes, even if Billy doesn’t support her.