Cameron Monaghan Gives Noel Fisher A Hard Time In Behind The Scenes ‘Shameless’ Clip

It goes without saying that few Shameless fans are more excited about the upcoming season than those that love Gallavich.

As The Inquisitr reported, a trailer for Season 10 — announcing a pushed back premiere date — also dropped a break-up bombshell on fans. The trailer featured a very brief clip that suggested Mickey (Noel Fisher) and Ian (Cameron Monaghan) might break up. The reveal sent fans into a frenzy as they continue to announce their dislike of this potential story line with every Gallavich related post that surfaces on the Instagram accounts of Cameron, Noel, or any other member of the Shameless cast.

Noel took to Instagram a few hours ago to share a behind the scenes video clip with his 831,000 followers. The clip featured an individual having a conversation with Cameron while Noel lurked in the background.

The clip started with a woman’s voice asking Cameron if he could tell her what was going on in Season 10 of Shameless.

The actor reminded fans that his character Ian had just gotten sentenced to prison in Season 9 and was put in a cell, not realizing he was bunking with Mickey.

Cameron described it as a “really sweet moment” before raging on Noel for standing in the background.

“Get out of my shot, Noel!” he yelled while throwing his hands up in the air.

Noel could be heard saying “sorry, sir” as he placed his hands on his hips before the video panned back over to Cameron who continued to talk about Season 10 as if the outburst didn’t happen.

“It’s really amazing because there’s so much love between these characters,” he said as he concluded the interview.

The video then featured a screen announcing that Gallavich has returned before transitioning to Cameron and Noel hugging and laughing after the interview concluded.

Noel appeared to be a little hurt by Cameron who chuckled as he placed his arm around his on-screen lover’s shoulders.

The video wrapped up with Noel calling Cameron out for yelling at him. “What the f*ck,” the dark-haired actor said in a soft voice as the clip came to an end.

Noel captioned the video, “The things I deal with…” He used hashtags to label the video clip as behind the scenes footage from Season 10 of Shameless.

Unsurprisingly, the footage was well-received by his following. It accumulated 84,000 views and was just shy of 1,000 comments inside of five hours.

“Thanks Noel for this video. You made my day fun. Gallavich you are the best. I watch the series only because of you. I love you so much,” one fan penned in the comments.

Loading...

Overwhelmed with excitement as the Season 10 premiere approaches, many fans gushed with different variations of “yes” in all capital letters.

A few even begged the Shameless star to post more videos and snapshots featuring himself and Cameron.

The video seemed to finally put an end to Gallavich fans’ chatter of the possible Ian and Mickey break-up.

For those eagerly awaiting the return of Gallavich, Shameless Season 10 is slated to premiere November 10th.