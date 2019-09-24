Fox News Analyst Says Ukraine Call Could Be ‘Far More Serious’ Than The Mueller Investigation

Andrew Napolitano warned that if the whistleblower reports are true, President Donald Trump could face serious consequences.

Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano, known by the network’s viewers as Judge Napolitano, expressed concern that President Donald Trump’s controversial phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could be the president’s most trying test since entering office.

According to The Hill, Napolitano even thinks the situation could be more serious than the Russian meddling and obstruction investigation conducted by former special counsel Robert Mueller, if it turns out what the whistleblower reported about the call holds any truth.

“I think this is the most serious charge against the president, far more serious than what Bob Mueller dug or dragged up against him, if there was a quid pro quo,” Napolitano said during a segment on Fox Business Network on Monday.

Reporters have relentlessly asked Trump about the phone call in attempts to find out what exactly Trump may or may not have asked of the Ukrainian president. An anonymous whistleblower in the intelligence community reported that in the July 25 phone call, the president pressured the foreign leader into providing dirt on Trump’s number one 2020 political opponent, former vice president Joe Biden.

The call took place roughly at the same time the Trump administration was withholding $250 million in military aide from the country, which was later released to the country after Congressional intervention.

But Trump has repeatedly denied pressuring Zelensky for any favors that would be considered a “quid pro quo” situation and has maintained that the only corruption surrounding the situation revolves around Biden’s attempts to have a prosecutor removed from a case who was conducting a corruption probe into a Ukrainian oligarch-owned natural gas company at which his son, Hunter Biden, was a member of the board.

The president hasn’t denied talking about possible corruption in Ukraine during the phone call, explaining that he wanted to be sure that the country was free from corruption before releasing the large chunk of foreign aide funding.

Napolitano dropped another bombshell during the segment, claiming that this controversy would likely end the dream of Biden’s hopes to run for the presidency, but was careful to say that it didn’t “diminish one iota what the current president is doing.”

He also issued a stern warning that if claims of what the whistleblower said are true, Trump is in trouble.

“If true, we haven’t seen the whistleblower complaint, and, under the law it has to be revealed — if true, this is an act of corruption.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on Sunday, Trump hinted to reporters that he’s considering the release of the transcript, but also expressed concerns over the possible release, saying foreign leaders should be entitled to some level of privacy while speaking to each other on the phone.

Several top politicians, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff, have demanded that transcripts of the call be released for further review.