Cosplay Queen Jessica Nigri Explores Her Cowgirl Side In Eye-Popping Outfit

Jessica Nigri has barely given her Instagram fans a time to recover this weekend. The model and cosplayer has been bringing in the heat with her most recent updates, and she isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

On Monday, Nigri — who has been called the “Queen of Cosplay,” as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out — took to the popular social media platform to kick off the week in grand cowgirl style with a slideshow in which she bursts out of her Western attire. In the photos, the popular cosplayer is wearing a black dress that features a super low-cut neckline that plunges to her sternum, putting her buxom physique fully on display. The dress also has an embroidered detail around the waistline that ties up at the center, creating a bow that dangles onto her stomach.

In addition to the plunging neckline, the model is also lifting up the hem of her dress to spice things up even further for the first photo. Completing her outfit, Nigri wore a black felt hat that makes her the sexiest of cowgirls. She accessorized her look with a black choker necklace that matches the color and style of her costume.

Nigri is posing in front of a gorgeous countryside landscape with snow-capped mountains and green vegetation.

In the first photo, Nigri is looking at the camera with a playful gaze and lips parted in a coquettish half smile as she has her hand on her chest. The second snapshot shows her in the same location and wearing the same costume, though this time around the model is looking at a point off-camera to her right. As she holds a plant in her hand.

As far as makeup goes, Nigri has on black eyeliner and mascara, which make the blue of her eyes pop, and a pale pink shade on her lips.

The post, which Nigri shared with her 3.8 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 133,000 likes in just a few hours of being posted. The same time frame also brought in upwards of 3,500 comments to the photo, suggesting that it will still get quite a lot more interactions as the evening progresses.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the sexy cosplayer took to the comments section to praise the photos and to engage with Nigri’s caption.

Loading...

“COUNTRY ROADS, WEST VIRGINIA, MOUNTAIN MAMA…!!!!!!!!!!” one user wrote in response to her caption, in a reference to the famous John Denver song.

“Absolutely stunning,” another one raved.