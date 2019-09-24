American Model Alexa Collins Spills Out Of Tight Black Sports Bra In New Photo

Alexa Collins flaunted her incredible physique again on Instagram in a new photo that her fans went wild for.

The steamy snap of the American model was shared to her account on Monday, September 23, and was an instant hit with her 596,000 followers. In the snap, Alexa was touting a product from the Ignite supplement line, while also wearing set of skintight workout gear from the brand that did nothing but favors for her incredible curves.

The blonde bombshell looked gym-ready in the coordinated black bra and leggings combo that clung to her impressive physique in all of the right ways. The two-piece set consisted of a plunging sports bra that almost resembled a bikini top, and looked to be hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets. Its triangle style cups barely covered the Alexa’s chest, spilling cleavage out from its plunging neckline to provide for a seriously busty display that proved hard to ignore. Its thick band ran across the top of her rib cage, with the Ignite logo printed in white lettering right in the middle of her chest to draw even more attention to her exposed decolletage.

As for her lower half, the Florida native highlighted her silhouette in a pair of tighter-than-skin leggings that perfectly hugged her killer curves. The black workout pants outlined the social media sensation’s peachy derriere and toned thighs, while its thick waistband sat high on her hips to accentuate her tiny waist and sculpted abs.

Alexa completed her look by wearing her platinum blonde hair down, parting it in the middle so it would fall down her shoulders and perfectly frame her face. She also sported a full face of makeup that included a light pink lip gloss, dusting of blush and highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features and piercing brown eyes pop.

Unsurprisingly, Alexa’s new Instagram post was a huge hit with her horde of fans. At the time of this writing, the photo has earned well over 5,000 likes after just six hours of going live to the social media platform. Dozens took their admiration to the comments section as well to leave compliments on the babe’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Lovely figure and outfit,” one fan wrote, while another said that Alexa was “always so pretty.”

“You are goals. In every aspect,” commented a third.

To the delight of the model’s followers, this was the second time she shared a steamy new photo to her Instagram feed today. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe hopped onto the social media platform earlier in the day to post a sizzling bikini snap that saw her posing on a boat in a barely-there yellow two-piece — a look that brought some serious heat to her page.