Social Media Sensation Scarlett Leithold Wears Nothing Under Open Blazer In Stunning New Shots

Scarlett Leithold is a rising star in the modeling world and a social media sensation that, at just 22, has attracted millions of followers to her Instagram page, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. Over the weekend, the blonde beauty proved what she’s got when she took to the popular social media platform to share a slideshow from a photoshoot where she was rocking an edgy and modern look.

In the slideshow, the model is sitting on a wooden stool at a studio in London — as the geotag she included with her post shows — as she poses for the camera. Leithold is rocking a brown-and-tan checkered blazer, leaving it unbuttoned in the front and showing that she is not wearing anything else underneath. Because of that, quite a bit of the model’s torso and chest are visible, though the photo remains tasteful and Instagram-friendly.

The model teamed her blazer with a pair of matching suit pants that sit just above her belly button, leaving her upper abs on display while highlighting her slender figure. As Leithold indicated via the tag she included with her photo, the man behind the camera is the photographer and model scout Jakub Koziel.

The first photo of the post captures Leithold from the hips up as she shoots an intense and mysterious look at the camera. She is tilting her head to the side in an inquisitive way while glancing at the viewer. Her blonde hair is swept to the side and styled down in natural waves that cascade over her shoulders.

The second shot shows her in the same location rocking the same outfit, but she is captured from a slight distance. This time around, the model is looking to the side, while grabbing the front of her blazer.

The post, which Leithold shared with her 2.2 million Instagram followers, garnered nearly 75,000 likes and more than 225 comments within a little over a day of being posted as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media app who are fans of the young model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and compliment the aesthetics of the photoshoot.

“London looks so good on you,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a star-struck emoji.

“[Y]ou are the most perfect woman i have ever seen scarlett leithold,” another fan raved, adding a pink heart emoji after the message.

“Drop dead gorgeous,” a third user chimed in.