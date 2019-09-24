Jeffrey Epstein Reportedly Paid For Women’s Silence From Jail

A new report from Page Six reveals that convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein allegedly arranged to pay women from jail to keep quiet about his actions. According to the report, two women familiar with Epstein were handed envelopes of cash — $10,000 in each, according to sources — by an associate of the disgraced financier following his arrest in July. The women were reportedly “in a panic” over the possibility of dealing with the FBI and the money was given to them to “alleviate” this panic and “assure their silence.”

Before the two women were paid off, federal prosecutors claim that Epstein paid $250,000 and $100,000 to two other potential witnesses before his jail stint. The same prosecutors also cited a Palm Beach County, Florida, police report tied to the 2006 investigation into Epstein that was ignited following a tip from a mother whose daughter was allegedly sleeping with the financier. According to the report, an Epstein associate tracked down one woman to pay her for her silence and threatened her if she decided otherwise.

“Those who help him will be compensated and those who hurt him will be dealt with,” he reportedly said.

Following Epstein’s July arrest, it was revealed that he allegedly used many intimidation tactics to keep his victims quiet. He reportedly had associates make threatening phone calls to potential accusers and even hired private investigators to stalk victims connected to the 2006 probe. Two accusers claim that the PIs sat in black SUVs outside of their homes. Even more disturbing, Epstein associates allegedly questioned current and former boyfriends of the two underage girls and chased one parent’s car off the road.

We are renewing our appeal for any possible victims of Jeffrey Epstein to contact us at 1-800-CALL-FBI. If you have been victimized by Epstein, we would really like to hear from you. pic.twitter.com/SiNPeh2TWS — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) August 28, 2019

NBC News reports that ex-Palm Beach police chief Michael Reiter believes that Epstein had a mole within the force. Reiter said Epstein was always ahead of the department’s investigation, and also believes that Epstein’s defense team had access to the prosecution’s legal documents before they were supposed to.

Loading...

“We believed that the content of our probable cause affidavit eventually, some time after we presented it to the state attorney’s office, ended up with the defense attorneys. Because minute details that nobody else knew that were in those documents were being refuted and contrary information provided by the defense.”

Epstein ended up serving a 13-month sentence for soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution. Meanwhile, the federal sex trafficking investigation was dropped, much to Reiter’s dismay.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Reiter said. “It was extremely unusual and disappointing.”