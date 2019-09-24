‘Bachelor’ Star Nicole Lopez-Alvar Flaunts Cleavage In Pink Dress

Nicole Lopez-Alvar recently dished out previously unknown details on the Bachelor in Paradise reunion show, but she’s also been busy keeping her Instagram fans updated on her daily life.

This includes her newest post, which showed her flaunting her cleavage in a pink dress. The post featured two photos, the first which showed her sitting at a table. She sat on a plush navy blue chair, crossing her legs and resting her left arm on her knee while raising her right hand by her hair.

The pink dress featured an off-the-shoulder cut with small tiers of ruffles. The pink was also dotted with a dark purple design. She wore her hair down in a middle part and accessorized with bracelets, choosing not to wear a necklace.

Nicole completed her look with a pair of strappy, black sandals.

A second photo showed Lopez-Alvar at a bar, as she sat on the edge of a blue-and-white chair. She looked away from the camera to the right while pursing her lips.

The photos were geotagged at the Archer Hotel in New York.

This photo has been liked over 2,500 times in the first 25 minutes since it went live.

It’s also worth noting that six days ago, Nicole shared a similar photo from the same night.

Between the two updates, Nicole received plenty of love from her supporters. And thanks to her appearance on Bachelor in Paradise, many people referred to her prior relationship with Clay.

“You’re a strong and beautiful Latina woman and any guy will be lucky to be by your side, don’t rush love, love happens when it’s least expected on God’s timing…Clay’s loss!!” said a fan.

“Oh if that boy Clay messed up on keeping you…… ‘so what you’re saying is there is a chance,'” joked another commentator.

“Hope are well so you won’t have go to that BIP drama again as much as we enjoyed you. You sing nice too,” said a follower.

With that being said, one fan had a burning question.

“What lipstick were you wearing in the last rose ceremony?” they asked.

There were also many Instagram users who raved about Nicole’s good looks.

“Nicole out here looking like a snack….. wait I mean a whole meal!!! yasss girl slayyyy,” said one follower.

For now, fans can look forward to more social media posts from Nicole in the coming days. It’s certainly too early to know whether the reality TV star will make a comeback in next year’s season of Bachelor in Paradise.