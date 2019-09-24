Australian Bombshell Olivia Mathers Sizzles In Sheer Black Lingerie In Steamy Bathroom Snap

Olivia Mathers is showing some skin again on Instagram.

On Monday, September 23, the Australian bombshell took to her account on the social media platform to share a steamy new bathroom snap that gave her thousands of fans plenty to look at. The beauty appeared to have just “touched down” in Europe, with the geotag of her caption specifically placing her in London. She was captured leaning up against the vanity of a nearly all-white bathroom and holding a travel case of Bali Body tanning lotions while showing the result of the products in a skimpy lingerie ensemble that left very little to the imagination.

Olivia sent pulses racing in her barely-there outfit that left did way more showing than covering up, and highlighted her deep, all-over tan. The sexy look consisted of a sheer black pushup bra that left her decolletage completely bare thanks to its daringly low neckline. A lace pattern and frilly hemline added a flirty element to the lingerie, while also drawing even more attention to the insane amount of cleavage the bra left well on display.

On her lower half, the stunner sported a pair of matching panties that sent temperatures soaring even higher. The dangerously high-cut, sheer number left Olivia’s famous curves well within eyesight for her 558,000 followers to admire, and offered a full look at her enviable thigh-gap and toned legs, which also appeared to have been bronzed thanks to her Bali Body products. Its waistband sat high on her hips, accentuating the social media sensation’s slender frame and flat midsection, both of which often make an appearance on her Instagram page.

For a bit of bling, Olivia sported a single beaded bracelet, and pair of dainty gold earrings that just barely peaked out from underneath her blonde hair. She wore her tresses down, with a few strands clipped back to keep them from covering her face, which was done up with a minimal makeup look that let her striking features and natural beauty shine.

The new addition to Olivia’s feed was an instant hit with her impressive Instagram fandom. At the time of this writing, the snap has already racked up more than 24,000 likes after just 14 hours of going live to Instagram. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower the model in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“What an incredible body,” one fan wrote, while another called Olivia a “perfect girl.”

“Just so stunning,” commented a third.

The Instagram model is hardly new to showing some skin on social media. Recently, The Inquisitr reported that Olivia showed off her flawless figure again in another Instagram post that saw her rocking a strappy black bikini — a look that sent drove her fans absolutely wild.