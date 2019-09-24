Erica Mena Shows Off Her Booty While Wearing A Black Jumpsuit In Latest Instagram Update

Erica Mena isn’t one to be modest, and her latest Instagram post proves just that.

The Love & Hip-Hop alum pulled out all of the stops for her latest photo on the photo-sharing app. Mena looked absolutely stunning while wearing a black jumpsuit from Fashion Nova. The jumpsuit slides past Mena’s upper body, revealing her shoulders. The top part of the jumpsuit is also cutout in the back, allowing her 4.4 million followers to see parts of her back. In the photo, Mena is posing with her back facing the camera, revealing her plump derriere. Mena is also holding her dark, straight hair with one hand and has the other gently placed on her forehead.

For accessories, Mena decided to keep her look simple, only adding in large, silver earrings. The reality star also kept her makeup look natural, wearing blush, eyelashes and a pink lip gloss.

At the time of writing, the photo of Mena received more than 30,000 likes. The photo also received more than 200 comments.

“You are perfect,” one follower wrote.

“WOW!!! You’ve been Blessed with all of that,” another follower chimed in.

“YAS girl,” another follower said.

Mena has been seemingly living her best life over the past few months. Just last week, the singer shared a photo from her time at the MTV Video Music Awards back in August. In the photo, Mena dazzled in a white, embellished gown from Elizabeth Flores. Her fiance, LHHNY star Safaree Samuels, also donned all white that night, opting for a Givenchy suit. The couple was photographed with rapper couple Remy Ma and Papoose. The duo co-stars alongside Samuels on the VH1 show. At the time of writing, the photo of the reality star couples received more than 100,000 likes on Mena’s page. The photo also received more than 900 comments.

“I love this,” one follower wrote.

“Two lucky guys, CONGRATS,” another follower chimed in.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Mena and Samuels have been engaged since Christmas Day 2018. The pair announced that they were a couple that November, after meeting on another VH1 show, Scared Famous. The couple have been going strong ever since, despite a brief breakup that took place back in June. Mena reportedly found text messages that Samuels was sending to his ex, and called off their engagement. The couple rekindled their romance and even teased that their VMA red carpet appearance was “the first red carpet wedding,” per Atlanta Black Star. The actual date of the wedding has yet to be confirmed.

