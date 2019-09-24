Erica Mena Shows Off Her Booty While Wearing A Black Jumpsuit In Latest Instagram Update

Erica Mena isn’t one to be modest, and her latest Instagram post proves just that.

The Love & Hip-Hop alum pulled out all of the stops for her latest photo on the social media app. Mena looked absolutely stunning while wearing a black jumpsuit from Fashion Nova. The jumpsuit slid past Mena’s upper body, revealing her shoulders. The top part of the jumpsuit was also cutout in the back, allowing her 4.4 million followers to see even more skin. In the photo, Mena posed with her back facing the camera, revealing her plump derriere. She also held her arms up, with one hand in her dark, straight hair and the other gently placed on her forehead.

For accessories, Mena decided to keep her look simple, only adding large, silver earrings to the look. The reality star also kept her makeup natural, wearing blush, eyelashes and a pink lip gloss.

At the time of this writing, her newest photo had received more than 30,000 likes and more than 200 comments.

“You are perfect,” one follower wrote.

“WOW!!! You’ve been Blessed with all of that,” chimed in another follower.

“YAS girl,” a third fan gushed.

Mena has been seemingly living her best life these past few months. Just last week, the singer shared a photo from her time at the MTV Video Music Awards back in August. In the photo, the star dazzled in a white, embellished gown from Elizabeth Flores. Her fiance, LHHNY star Safaree Samuels, also wore all white that night, opting for a Givenchy suit. The couple was photographed with rapper couple Remy Ma and Papoose. The duo co-star alongside Samuels on the VH1 show. At the time of writing, the photo of the reality tv couples received more than 100,000 likes on Mena’s page. The photo also received more than 900 comments.

“I love this,” one follower wrote.

“Two lucky guys, CONGRATS,” another follower said.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Mena and Samuels have been engaged since Christmas Day 2018. The pair announced that they were a couple that November, after meeting on another VH1 show, Scared Famous. The couple have been going strong ever since, despite a brief breakup that took place back in June. Mena reportedly found text messages that Samuels was sending to his ex and called off their engagement. However, the couple rekindled their romance and even teased that their VMA red carpet appearance was “the first red carpet wedding,” per Atlanta Black Star. The actual date of the wedding has yet to be confirmed.

Fans of Mena can follow her on Instagram for more updates.