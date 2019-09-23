Nicaraguan Fitness Model Dolly Castro Shows Off Slamming Figure In Floral Sports Bra & Yoga Pants

Dolly Castro is sharing a few of her fitness tips with her Instagram fans, so that they can kick off their week with revitalized energy. On Monday, the Nicaraguan fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share a photo in which she rocks workout clothes that highlight her killer curves as she promotes a brand of vitamin supplements.

In the snapshot, the brunette bombshell is leaning against a kitchen counter somewhere in Melrose, Los Angeles, as the geotag she included with her post indicates. The model is rocking a pair of sports bra that boasts a gorgeous floral print light pink and green against black. The top features adjustable straps that go over the model’s shoulders while its low-cut neckline dips into her chest, putting her buxom physique on display.

Castro teamed her sports bra with a pair of mauve leggings whose waistband sit above her bellybutton, leaving her toned upper abs in full evidence. The yoga pants, in addition, hug her curvaceous lower body tightly, highlighting her strong thighs and toned booty along the way.

Castro has her caramel hair parted in the middle and styled down as her large, loose waves cascade over her left shoulder, coming to a rest on her chest and arm.

The Central American stunner is looking straight-on at the camera as she shoots a bright, big smile at the viewer. She is wearing a brown smokey eye and a neutral color on her lips that add a touch of plumpness and shine.

Castro is holding a glass with a straw as she poses next to a container of the drinking she is enjoying in the photo. As Castro explained in her caption, she is promoting the Opti-greens 50 drink from 1st Phorm, a brand the model often promotes on her Instagram feed, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Castro shared with her 6.2 million Instagram followers — had garnered more than 23,600 likes in a few hours of being posted. The same time frame also brought in upwards of 410 comments to the photo. Users of the social media app who are fans of the fitness model took to the comments section to praise her incredible physique and to ask questions about the product she is promoting.

“You look INCREDIBLE,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a red heart, a fire and a heart eyes emoji.

“So healthy!” another user chimed in.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2c5ViRAYUN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link