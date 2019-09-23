Joe Giudice’s Family Will Be Seen Reacting To His Bond Denial On New Season Of ‘RHONJ’

Joe Giudice's bond request was denied last week.

Joe Giudice was recently denied his request for bond amid his ongoing deportation battle and soon, fans will watch and see how his family reacted to the news.

On September 23, Joe Gorga spoke to Radar Online and revealed that the family’s reactions will be featured on the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. He confirmed that he and other members of the Gorga and Giudice family, including Joe’s wife, Teresa Giudice, and his own wife, Melissa Gorga, are “filming right now about it.”

At the end of last week, an immigration official told Radar Online that a judge in York, Pennsylvania, “rendered a decision of no bond pertaining to Giuseppe Giudice’s case.” The ruling came just days after Joe’s attorney argued that he should be allowed to return home to New Jersey as he awaited a final decision in regard to his latest deportation appeal.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey may recall, Joe Giudice was taken into custody by ICE immediately after his release from prison in March. Joe previously had been ordered to serve a 41-month term for charges of bank and wire fraud, and because he is not a United States citizen, a judge ruled that he should be deported last October.

“Given his sentence, 41 months in prison, two years of supervised release that led him to immigration custody, he is a flight risk and a danger to society,” a prosecutor argued, in response to Joe’s attorney. “He has numerous interactions with police. He has a family here and there is reason to believe that he won’t turn himself in to ICE custody if he is ordered deported.”

Ahead of the ruling, sources close to Joe told Radar Online that the father-of-four would request immediate deportation if his request for bond was denied. As the insiders explained, the conditions where Joe is being kept are “horrible” and he doesn’t want to rot away any longer.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Andy Cohen recently revealed to fans on Twitter that the trailer for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey would be shared by October 1. He also said that while the trailer was initially expected to be released sooner, the delay will not have any impact on the show’s premiere date.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.