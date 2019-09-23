Indya Moore Flashes Cleavage In Zip-Up Dress

Indya Moore made a splash at the Emmys in a revealing white dress that likely had heads turning. She shared a series of three Instagram posts that showcased her look for the night, as fans raved about her good looks in the comment section.

One update showed Moore facing the camera straight-on, as she rocked the white ensemble. It featured a corset-like top, with two, upside-down “u” shaped pieces that decorated her chest, as well as a zipper in front. The cut of the dress allowed Indya to flaunt her ample cleavage.

Meanwhile, the dress featured multiple panels for the skirt. This allowed her legs to peek through all the way up to her hips, thanks to the placement of the front fabric.

Indya wore her hair down in curls, as she accessorized with a necklace with a square pendant. She also held a small, gold purse in her left hand.

The second photo of the series showed Moore posing with her right leg out, revealing her gold sandals. This update was liked over 64,000 times.

In addition, the actress shared a video clip of herself at the Emmys. The video was mostly in slow motion, as it zoomed in on Indya’s upper body. She gave fierce looks while placing her right hand on her hips.

Between the two updates, fans sent a ton of nice compliments Indya’s way.

“Omg when you said surviving is harder than walking in that dress,” said a fan.

“You look incredible and this dress is soooo pretty,” said another Instagram user.

“You look Stunning your Stylist is Top Notch!!! Congratulations,” a third user remarked.

Moore’s outfit was all from Louis Vuitton, which also explains the classy look.

“Omfg I’m shook by this glammmmm,” gushed a follower.

“I’m starting an indya moore fan account bc this is the LAST STRAW!!!” exclaimed another follower.

Furthermore, Moore also shared a long string of Instagram stories that gave fans a closer look at her Emmys outing.

One story, in particular, was a close-up of Indya’s outfit, which saw her putting on a couple of gold rings. This photo also revealed a close-up look at her necklace, which had rectangular chains with the square pendant. Inside the pendant was a diamond-shaped gem that glittered.

In another video, Indya was spotted leaning forward to give a friend a quick kiss.

With the Emmys over, it’ll be interesting to see what Moore has in store next.