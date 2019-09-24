Britney Spears Wows And Worries Instagram When She Gets Close To The Clouds

Superstar singer and entertainer Britney Spears is enjoying the scenery today, and she’s taking her 22.7 million Instagram followers along for the ride.

The “Gimme More” singer posted a gorgeous shot of a sunset that featured a gorgeous blue, pink, orange, and yellow-toned sky with the sun partially obscured by light cloud cover. The silhouettes of several beautiful palm trees blew in the wind and gentle waves also crashed into land. The accompanying video shot from a balcony showed several shots of the surrounding area. In one area, there was what looked like a forest, while another view showed the sun — partially obscured by clouds — setting over the water.

In her caption, Britney noted that she’s never been this close to the clouds in her whole life. It is unclear precisely what the “Toxic” singer meant, but she obviously enjoyed her time outside enjoying the gorgeous views.

In about an hour the singer’s post racked up nearly 55,000 likes and over 1,000 comments from her dedicated fans. Even posts without her in them tend to spur plenty of conversation on her social media. A large number of followers left positive messages supporting the “If U Seek Amy” singer.

“Queen of the sky! Love you,” replied a fan.

“Hope you’re having the time of your life queen,” another wrote.

“Great shot!” a third follower praised.

Some worried a bit about Britney though, commenting about her somewhat cryptic sounding words. Several asked if the singer was okay.

“Please don’t leave this world,” pleaded a follower.

“OMG, she is fine, look at the pretty clouds so close to her,” reassured another fan.

Loading...

Some people also had questions about the singer’s claims about the clouds. A few fans noted that fog is also clouds that lie close to the ground, and they asked if she had ever experienced it. Others also mentioned flying.

“What about in an airplane?” queried a wondering follower.

It seems that Britney has spent a lot of time with her minds on the heavens lately. The Inquisitr reported yesterday that the singer gave her followers a review of a book by Jan Spiller called Astrology for the Soul. The pop queen discussed her astrological sign and then revealed which signs she feels most drawn to and why based on the knowledge she gained from her Sunday afternoon reading in the garden.

According to TMZ, the singer’s dad, Jamie Spears, recently won a legal battle over her conservatorship. He’s served in the role for about 12 years, and some people close to the situation believe he helped save his daughter’s life. Her mother, Lynne Spears, fought to take over the conservatorship, but her bid remained unsuccessful. For now, Jamie has a restraining order against him that keeps him away from Brittany’s two sons.

It looks like, despite some legal drama, the singer has found some peace and freedom near the clouds.