Judge Orders Antonio Brown To Testify In Lawsuit Claiming He Trashed Multi-Million Dollar Condo He Was Renting

Antonio Brown’s time in the NFL may be done, but his legal troubles are just beginning.

On Monday, a judge in Miami ordered the now-former wide receiver to appear for a deposition related to a civil lawsuit claiming he trashed a multi-million dollar condominium that he was renting in early 2018. The legal notice was caught by Daniel Wallach, a legal analyst for The Athletic, who tweeted a copy of the order sent to Brown.

The judge’s motion comes just hours after Brown went on an extended tirade on Twitter following his release by the New England Patriots. As The Inquisitr reported, Brown attacked Patriots owner Robert Kraft and the rest of the NFL in the multi-tweet outburst, during which he said he was done playing in the NFL.

Brown had been cut by the Patriots on Friday following a series of sexual misconduct allegations against him. A former personal trainer named Britney Taylor claimed that Brown sexually assaulted her on a series of occasions including one time in which she said he forcibly raped her. Days after her lawsuit was filed in federal court, another woman claimed that Brown acted in a sexually inappropriate manner with her while she was painting a mural in his home. The woman claimed that Brown approached her while she was bent over and working, with the wide receiver naked and his genitals covered only by a small towel.

After her allegation was published by Sports Illustrated, the woman’s lawyer said that she received intimidating text messages from a number that Brown had given her. The group chat asked associates to investigate the woman and included a picture of her children. The woman, who remained anonymous because she said she did not want attention, said she had no plans to file a lawsuit against Brown and did not want money from him.

As Wallach noted, Brown’s abruptly cleared schedule may have played a role in the judge’s ruling that he appear for a deposition.

“The deposition had previously been scheduled for May 22, 2019, but AB sought a protective order, which was was denied in late August,” he noted. “At that point, AB’s attorney, citing the player’s ‘crazy schedule’, sought to delay the deposition, leading to a contempt motion and the order.”

Loading...

I think it's over for Antonio Brown. Unless a personality transplant occurs. pic.twitter.com/gdE5giSFk2 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 23, 2019

While he may not be playing in the NFL anymore, Antonio Brown could still have something of a busy schedule. On Monday, he announced that he would be returning to the University of Central Michigan to complete his degree, posting a picture of the coursed he had enrolled in for the semester.