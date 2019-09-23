Tammy Hembrow Pops Her Booty In Outfit That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Tammy Hembrow is known for a lot of things, but shying away from the camera is not one of them. As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, the Australian bombshell is no stranger to showing off quite a bit of skin on her Instagram, and Monday was no exception. The fitness guru took to the popular social media to share an eye-popping image of herself striking a sexy pose as she rocks a daring outfit that leaves almost nothing to the imagination.

The snapshot shows the blonde bombshell kneeling on a towel on the grass as she pops her booty back, in a pose that highlights her famous backside. As she does so, Hembrow is wearing a baby pink top featuring long sleeves and a semi sheer fabric that shows the model has on either a bralette or a bikini underneath. It is hard to see what she is wearing on her lower body because she is kneeling in a way only shows the side of her booty and her strong thighs.

Hembrow is arching her back and holding her torso on her hands, one of which is on her knee. She is shooting a soft gaze and half smile smile at the camera in a way that is both coquettish and seductive.

Hembrow is wearing her blonde hair pulled back and away from her face. As her makeup goes, she is rocking a smokey eye and baby pink lips that match the color of her outfit. As Hembrow indicated via the tag she included with her post, she is also wearing eyelash extensions or fake lashes from Blacklashink.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Hembrow shared with her nearly 10 million Instagram followers — had garnered more than 138,000 likes in just an hour of being posted. The same short amount of time also brought in upwards of 900 comments to the photo, indicating that it will receive a lot more interactions in the coming hours.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the Australian bombshell and mother of two flocked to the comments section to praise her impressive physique and to express their admiration for her beauty.

“WHY ARE YOU SO GORGEOUS,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a string of heart eyes emoji.

“That arch though! I cantttt,” another fan chimed in, also including a series of emoji after the message.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” a third fan of the fitness model added.