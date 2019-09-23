Miley Cyrus And Kaitlynn Carter Reportedly Surprised Their Friends After They Learned About Their Breakup

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter’s friends are reportedly just as shocked as the rest of the world of the couple’s breakup.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the “Slide Away” singer and The Hills: New Beginnings star have broken up after two months together. The two had been friends for years, but have reportedly decided to keep their relationship on a platonic level. During their brief affair, the two were often seen together wearing matching outfits and packing on major PDA while together.

According to Hollywood Life, the couple’s breakup was shocking to many members of their inner circle. While the relationship between the two was brief, their friends were still stunned to learn that they have decided to part ways with each other.

“Miley and Kaitlynn’s relationship has always been genuine and real,” a source shared with the outlet. “They seemed to be getting serious as well, so any break-up is really shocking to hear between these two and had to have been recent.”

The source continued to say that Carter and Cyrus became close through their time living in the Malibu community. It was also claimed that while the women are no longer pursuing each other romantically, they will continue to be friends and support each other as they continue to heal from their recent breakups.

“They leaned on each other differently than ever before, but Miley seems to be going through a lot right now figuring out her path and her way. Miley’s family has been really thankful that she had Kaitlynn by her side,” the source said of the relationship.

Cyrus and Carter shocked many of their fans back in August when they were seen sharing a kiss together in Italy. While neither had confirmed they actually were an item, the two weren’t shy about commenting about each other on social media or posting each other on Instagram.

The former couple’s speedy relationship came the same month both women decided to leave their husbands. Carter was first, as she and her ex, Brody Jenner, announced on August 2 that they were divorcing after tying the knot in Indonesia in June 2018. The following week, Cyrus and her soon-to-be-ex-husband Liam Hemsworth announced they were ending their marriage as well after one year together. Hemsworth has since filed for divorce from Cyrus, which took place days after she was seen with Carter.

Cyrus reportedly ended the relationship to focus on her career. The “Party in the USA” songstress recently performed at the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Festival.