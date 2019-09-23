Abigail Ratchford Pops Out Of Lacy White Lingerie Set & Asks Fans Which Photo They Like Better

Abigail Ratchford is sizzling in another new Instagram post.

As those who follow the black-haired beauty on social media know, Abigail is no stranger to showing off her enviable figure to fans in a wide range of NSFW photos. While she’s most well-known for posing in lingerie, the model also stuns in bikinis, crop tops, gowns, and plenty of other stunning outfits as well. In the most recent photo update that was shared for her legion of fans, Ratchford drops jaws in not just one, but two new photos as part of her partnership with Fashion Nova.

In the first photo in the series of two, Ratchford sits on her derriere and looks off into the distance. The bombshell wears her long, dark locks down and curled along with a face full of beautiful makeup that includes eyeliner, blush, mascara, highlighter, and shimmery lipstick. Ratchford accessorizes the look with a pair of dangly earrings that drip down to her chin.

Abigail stuns in a lacy white lingerie number that leaves little to be desired. The bombshell nearly pops out of the top of the bra, showing off ample amounts of cleavage. The bottom also leaves very little to the imagination as it’s strappy and barely even covers her NSFW parts. The model holds a white feather boa in one hand, allowing the rest of it to fall on the ground. The second photo in the series is similar to the first — in this one, Abigail strikes a slightly different pose.

The post has only been live for a short time but it’s already garnered a ton of attention from her legion of fans with over 17,000 likes and nearly 500 comments. While some fans commented to let Abigail know which photo they liked better, countless others raved over her NSFW outfit. A few more followers had no words and commented with emoji instead.

“Love seeing any angle of your eyes. So beautiful,” one fan gushed with a series of flame emoji.

“2 but look stunning in both,” another chimed in.

“Beautiful and gorgeous and very cute,” one more wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Ratchford stunned in a curve-hugging dress. In the image, the bombshell’s killer figure was definitely the focal point of the image as she spilled out of a curve-hugging purple dress. The top of the ensemble dipped well into Abigail’s chest, showing off plenty of cleavage to fans. The middle of the outfit featured two cutouts which showcase her toned and tanned abs, with the dress hitting well above Abigail’s thigh, showing off her muscular legs as well.

That post amassed over 1,300 comments.