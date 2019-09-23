Miley Cyrus Goes Braless Beneath Sheer Tank Top, Instagram Goes Wild

Miley Cyrus doesn’t need to do much these days to cause an Instagram frenzy. The “Slide Away” singer is fast approaching 100 million followers on Instagram, laying claim to a fanbase which awaits her every update. The 26-year-old has mostly been updating her account with sensational onstage moments from her Las Vegas performance this weekend – the singer covered Pink Floyd alongside performing her own music. Today has delivered a fresh image linking to the performance, although this snapshot didn’t see the blonde on stage.

The Instagram image in question showed Miley posing casually, photographed against a blank wall. The singer had been photographed from the waist up, with a wardrobe that was definitely more toned-down than the one she wore onstage. Miley was seen in a pair of belted jeans, with a simple and light-colored top offsetting them. The top was a sheer one, with Miley seen rocking the braless look. The stylish ensemble was paired with a black jacket, although Miley herself didn’t appear out to cause too much provocation. The star hadn’t exposed her cleavage, although Miley is now much-loved for being an unofficial spokesperson for the “free the nipple” movement. With a confidence to back up her support of feminine empowerment, this is one star who can definitely pull off a risque pose.

Miley looked at the camera with a slightly knowing smile as she posed with her hands in her pockets. The attached caption thanked the image’s photographer.

The frenzy didn’t take long to build up. Comments poured in from the moment the update went live, with fans fully in support of their musical idol.

“QUEEN,” one wrote.

“Queen,” echoed another admirer.

“Love of my life,” a third fan added.

“So hot,” read a fourth comment.

The overall response proved rapid, with the update bringing in over 1,400 comments in the space of 45 minutes. The same time frame saw the post rack up over 146,000 likes.

Miley’s headline-making moves are proving multi-faceted at the moment. The star is still making headlines for her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, although talk has heated up over the singer’s relationship with Kaitlynn Carter. Said relationship seemed short-lived, however, with a newly-single Miley reportedly wanting to focus on her career, per The Inquisitr.

Miley’s provocative nature has long been a source of controversy. Some fans feel that the singer takes it too far, although Miley has aired her own views on the subject. Speaking to Elle, the singer spoke her mind.

“I think now I actually have the respect that I want. When I walk into a room, people may think, ‘Okay, she gets her t*ts out.’ But they also think, ‘But she’s got a f*cking sick voice,’ and that’s all I care about.”