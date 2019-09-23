Colombian Fitness Model Ariana James Flaunts Killer Abs In Wet Mismatched Bikini

Ariana James knows that the weekends can be hard for those trying to get and stay in shape, but she has a little motivation for her Instagram fans this week. On Monday, the Colombian fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling photo in which she showcases her killer abs in a skimpy bikini while enjoying a day by the pool to help motivate her fans to get back on track.

In the snapshot — which can be seen here — the South American bombshell is kneeling in the shallow part of a swimming pool as she rocks a mismatched two-piece bathing suit. The suit features a light pink triangle top with spaghetti straps that tie up behind the model’s neck, its shape her cleavage on display. In addition to the cut of the bikini, Ariana is pushing her breasts up as she looks down at the stomach, in a way that further accentuates her chest and cleavage.

The model teamed her top with a pair of teal bikini bottoms whose thin straps sit high on her sides while sitting low at the front, helping showcase her wide hips and strong thighs as they contrast with her toned, slender midsection. Ariana completed her pool look with a pair of shades.

The fitness model is sitting over her bent legs while engaging her abdominal muscles. Her dark tresses are wet and slicked back, showing that she had been in the water before having this photo captured.

In her caption, she indicated that Mondays are the perfect day to return the focus to oneself. Following that thought, Ariana model used her post to encourage her followers to train with her via the Fitplan App, which offers classes in both English and Spanish.

Loading...

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Ariana shared with her 1.8 million Instagram followers — had garnered more than 95,000 likes in under a day of being posted. The same time period also brought in upward of 900 comments to the photo, which proved to be a hit among her fans. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise Ariana’s jaw-dropping physique and to share their admiration for her in a host of languages, particularly her native Spanish and English.

“Those abs,” one user wrote in Spanish, trailing the comment with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Lovely, motivating and persevering woman [heart eyes emoji] you are the motivation of all Ariii, I admire you and I love you, you are beautiful!” another one chimed in.