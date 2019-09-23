Chanel West Coast Gets Leggy In Daisy Dukes

Chanel West Coast has been keeping up a steady stream of eye-catching Instagram posts. This included recent update where she rocked a black tank top and jeans.

But what’s taken over her social media for now, is her work with LOL Cartel, a brand of clothing that’s available at Zumiez. She mentioned in the captions of her newest post that it’s her clothing line, which makes sense considering she’s well-known for her laugh.

Chanel’s newest post consisted of five photos and one video, as she showed off her booth at the Rocktember event. The rapper was spotted having a good time, as she interacted with fans and showed off the colorful clothing.

In the first photo, the rapper crouched close to the ground and flashed the “West Coast” hand sign. She propped up her right knee, and showed off the backside of her sweater. The sweater was pink, yellow, and blue tie-dye. The graphic appeared to be a palm tree from far away, but if you looked closely, you could see that it resembled a marijuana leaf. This wouldn’t be a huge surprise to Chanel’s fans, who know her affinity for weed. After all, one of her recent singles was titled “Sharon Stoned,” and dropped around April 20.

West Coast’s daisy dukes were easier to see in the second through fourth photos. These images revealed that the shorts had frayed hems. They were fairly small also, which allowed the rapper to put on a leggy display. She completed her look with a pair of light blue Vans shoes.

The fourth photo, in particular, may have caught many fans’ attention, as it showed Chanel dancing alongside a banana mascot.

West Coast previously announced the brand in a separate Instagram post, which prompted many of her fans to leave comments about the captions and the brand.

“These are your design Chanel?” asked a fan, to which the rapper replied in the affirmative.

“I gotchu Chanellllll keep doing ya thangggg pimp,” said another fan.

“Girl u know i love and respect everything that you do, you are one strong mamma jamma,” said a follower.

“Looks awesome! Just started following! Keep killing Chanel!” said another follower.

There were also plenty of people who said they had ordered a sweater or a shirt.

This update was liked over 6,000 times.

It’ll be interesting to see where this leads. Considering the clothing is being sold at Zumiez, it looks like this could be a profitable endeavor for Chanel.