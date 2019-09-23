Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Killer Legs In Yellow Dress With Insanely High Slit

Kristin Cavallari’s latest Instagram share has her fans seeing yellow.

As those who follow the mother of three on social media know, Kristin shares a lot of photos on Instagram, mixing it up between photos from red carpet events and snaps from her store, Uncommon James. The reality star also serves as a commentator on an E! panel and yesterday, she took her work to The Emmys. The blond beauty sizzled in a photo from the red carpet where she showed off both her killer fashion sense and her amazing figure.

In the image, Kristin posed in front of a gold step and repeat that had the Emmy and Fox logos on it. She is all smiles for the photo, wearing her short blond locks down and slightly waved. The stunner also donned a face full of makeup for the gorgeous look including eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. Kristin accessorized her red carpet look with a pair of dangly earrings.

The beauty’s amazing figure took center stage in the shot. The entrepreneur was clad in a beautiful yellow strapless gown. The stunning dress draped over her body perfectly, cinching in at the waist and flowing all the way down to the floor. One side of the ensemble featured an incredibly high slit that offered a good glimpse of her toned and tanned legs. Kristin completed the look with a pair of matching yellow heels.

The photo has only been live on the reality star’s account for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention from her loyal fans. The post has already racked up over 83,000 likes as well as over 400 comments. Some followers commented on her stunning yellow gown while countless others raved about her gorgeous figure. A few other followers had no words and commented with emoji instead.

“Golden yellow is your color,” one fan raved with a flame emoji.

“One of the best dressed!” another Instagram user raved.

“You look incredible. Smashing!!!” chimed in a third fan.

It’s no secret that Kristin is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing figure for fans. Recently, The Inquisitr reported that the star sizzled in a pair of very short shorts. In the photo, the beauty stood in front of a mirror and snapped a selfie. She showed off her beautiful figure in a white top that dipped low. The gorgeous top was also cinched in the middle, showing off her trim waist. Kristin paired the look with tiny little shorts that were so small, they were barely visible in the image.

That shot racked up over 72,o00 likes on the social media site.