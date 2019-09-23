Sara Underwood Smolders In ‘Cute Summer Outfit’ To Protest The First Day Of Fall

It is true that fall is one of the most awaited times of the year for many people. But Sara Underwood is not one of those people. The American model and adventure-seeker is still in denial that summer has come to an end, and she has no problem ranting about it with her Instagram fans.

On Monday, the 35-year-old model took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of slideshows in which she rocks a “cute SUMMER dress” to show has she feels about the end of beach season. In the photos, Underwood is seen in front of the iconic rock formations in Utah, as the geotag she included with her post indicates. Underwood is rocking an off-white bandeau top that has a detail at the front that makes the top resemble a bow.

Underwood teamed her tiny top with a light blue skirt featuring a romantic print of white polka dots. The skirt sits just above the model’s bellybutton, leaving her toned upper abs fully on display. According to the tag Underwood included with her photo and caption, the outfit she is wearing is from Pretty Little Thing, a brand she often promotes on her Instagram feed.

Both photos Underwood shared show her in the same location and outfit. However, the first snap is taken from a distance, showing more of the background. The second is a closer shot of the model, putting her at the center of the photo against the burnt orange of the mountain.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Underwood shared with her 9.2 million Instagram followers — had garnered more than 35,000 likes in just a couple of hours of being posted. The same short hours also brought in upwards of 180 comments, indicating that the interactions will likely continue to pour in in the coming hours.

Users of the social media app flocked to the comments section to joke with her about her caption and strong feelings about summer, and — as per usual — to gush over her incredible beauty.

“Southern Utah is gorgeous and so are you Sara! I can’t wait to explore while I attend a wedding near Escalante!” one user shared.

“I’m already raking leaves here in NY. Fml!” another user chimed in, including a series of rolling on the floor laughing emoji.

As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, Underwood and her boyfriend Jacob Witzling are currently on a road trip through Utah as they haul their tiny wooden cabin on the bed of their pickup truck.