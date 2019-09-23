Kaley Cuoco Looks Gorgeous In New Instagram Update: ‘Work Harder Than You Think You Did Yesterday’

Kaley Cuoco’s new Instagram share is one of her most beautiful yet.

Over the past few weeks, The Big Bang Theory actress has been sharing a number of photos of herself from her everyday life and from red carpet events and each and every one has been earning her a ton of attention from her loyal fans. In the most recent photo that was shared for her 5.6 million-plus fans, Cuoco stuns in a solo shot.

In the photo, the blond beauty stands against a cream colored background and looks straight into the camera with a serious look on her face. The actress wears her long, blond-dyed locks down and slightly waved as well as a beautiful face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. She accessorizes the look with a dainty gold necklace.

Kaley looks pretty casual in the image, rocking just a plain black t-shirt. The bottom of her ensemble is not visible in the photo, but in the caption, she credits hair hairstylist and makeup artist. Cuoco also shared a Monday motivation post in the caption of the image. Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned Kaley a ton of attention from her fans with over 131,000 likes and 600-plus comments in just two short hours of going live.

While many fans took to the photo to let Kaley know that she looks stunning, countless others raved over her gorgeous makeup and hair. A few other fans had no words for the photo and chimed in with emoji instead.

“I’m so in love with your hair,” one fan raved with a heart-eye emoji.

“Such a pretty little princess,” another chimed in with a series of various emoji.

“You are very beautiful and I love you girl,” one more commented.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Kaley enjoyed a rare night out to enjoy the premiere of Between Two Ferns, a Netflix film. In one of the photos from the series, the bombshell sizzled in a red-patterned maxi dress that featured long sleeves and fits her body like a glove. For the occasion, she also held a small black clutch in her hand. On the other side of her, Kaley’s sister wore her dark locks pulled halfway back while clad in an all-black outfit with a grey plaid jacket on top.

Like most of her posts do, this one earned the actress a ton of attention from her fans with over 78,000 likes and well over 200 comments.