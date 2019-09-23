‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Reportedly Split From Husband Marc Daly In A ‘Very Rational’ Manner

Kenya Moore was said to be 'rational' about their split.

Kenya Moore wasn’t acting on a whim when she announced plans to divorce husband Marc Daly.

Although the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member gushed over Daly as the love of her life just days before the shocking news was confirmed, an insider has revealed to Hollywood Life that Moore was “actually very rational in her thoughts.”

“[Kenya] never makes a decision drastically, including this one,” the source explained on September 23, adding that the reality star and new mom is trying to “process things” at the moment.

Moore and Daly got married in a secret wedding in St. Lucia in June 2017, several months before it was confirmed that she was pregnant with their first child. Then, earlier this month, after just two years of marriage, Moore released a statement to press, confirming she can “no longer continue in the marriage” because of “recent and ongoing circumstances” that she did not disclose.

Moore and Daly’s daughter, Brooklyn, is just 10-months-old. According to the source, Kenya is a very hands-on mom to her child.

While Moore has not yet revealed any details regarding what exactly led her to pull the plug on her marriage, a second source told Hollywood Life that her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars were well aware of the issues in her relationship with Daly. That said, when it comes to the ladies’ thoughts, Moore’s co-stars are all feeling for her as she prepares for what could be a messy divorce.

After returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast earlier this year, Moore has been staying close to her fellow new mom, Porsha Williams. According to the report, the women have connected deeply over their relationships and their new roles as moms.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Moore has been focusing all of her energy on her daughter, Brooklyn, and her busy career in the days since she announced the end of her marriage. As another Hollywood Life source explained, Moore is looking great and staying focused on herself and “her baby right now.”

“Kenya is still busy filming RHOA through October. The ladies are leaving for their cast trip this Sunday and Kenya will be there,” the insider added.

While it wasn’t confirmed whether or not Brooklyn would be traveling with her mom on her cast trip, the previous source revealed that Moore has been known to take her daughter everywhere.

Moore and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV sometime later this year for The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12.