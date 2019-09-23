Wisconsin Inmate Confesses To Killing ‘Making A Murderer’ Victim Teresa Halbach

An unnamed Wisconsin inmate reportedly confessed to killing Teresa Halbach, the victim who was the subject of the Netflix documentary Making a Murderer. Newsweek exclusively reported on Monday that a man who is neither Steven Avery nor Brendan Dassey confessed to the killing while camera crews were in place recording for the new Convicting a Murderer documentary.

Shawn Rech, who is directing the new documentary, spoke to Newsweek about the circumstances of the shocking confession.

“We haven’t confirmed the legitimacy of the confession, but seeing as it was given by a notable convicted murderer from Wisconsin, we feel responsible to deliver any and all possible evidence to law enforcement and legal teams,” he said. “Having been in production for 20 months, we’ve uncovered an unfathomable amount of information and evidence that is leading us to the truth. Our investigation does not end here.”

Brendan Dassey and Steven Avery were the focus of the original 2016 documentary, which focused on the murder of Halbach. Both men claim that they are innocent of the murder and Dassey has taken his case to the Supreme Court where his trial was rejected. Avery is currently appealing his conviction.

If this third individual’s confession is confirmed, it could mean that Dassey and Avery will get the freedom they have been battling to obtain. If this happens, it will be the second time that Avery will have been convicted of violent crime in the state of Wisconsin that was later overturned.

Kathleen Zellner, who appeared in the second season of the documentary, and who is acting as Avery’s attorney, suggested that it could be other members of the Dassey family who killed Halbach. She has been dedicated to recreating the crime scene in order to exonerate her client, though she hasn’t had success at this point, and has maintained that the bones found on Avery’s property, which helped lead to the conviction, haven’t been tested.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Zellner has said that an individual has offered $100,000 for information on the “real” killer. Though the documentary ended last year, Zellner has still been hard at work to get her client released. She claims that none of the evidence that she has discovered has been reviewed by the appellate court at this point.

Convicting a Murderer will take a second look at the situation, filling in gaps and showing different perspectives than the ones that were shown in the original documentary.

Rech said that he watched the original documentary and was angry at law enforcement and the justice system for letting the two possibly innocent men suffer behind bars. He aims to provide a fuller look at the situation.

“But after doing a little bit of follow-up research I learned that not only did I not have the whole story, but I was misled by the series. And I’m saying this as a fan, not as an established documentary filmmaker.”

Avery is currently serving a life sentence for his 2005 conviction for the murder of Halbach. His most recent appeal was denied by a judge in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.