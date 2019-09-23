Kelly Clarkson Sizzles In Different Outfits From Her Talk Show In Quadruple Instagram Update

Kelly Clarkson’s new Instagram share is one of her best yet.

As those who follow Kelly on social media know, Clarkson has been incredibly busy over the past few weeks not only with her brand new talk show on NBC but also with the upcoming premiere of her other hit — The Voice. In the most recent series of photos that were shared for her 4.3 million-plus Instagram followers, Kelly stuns in not one but four new photos that feature different looks from her new talk show.

In the first image in the set, Clarkson is all smiles while posing in front of a wall with a bunch of lights. The songstress wears her long, blond-dyed locks down and straight as well as a beautiful face of makeup. Kelly shows off her fit figure in a form-fitting denim jumpsuit that hugs her every curve and features a matching belt around her waist. In the second image in the series, Kelly poses against the same background while clad in a different outfit, this time a multi-colored dress.

The third image in the deck shows the singer in a black and white floral dress that features three-quarter length sleeves and a deep v-neck top. For this particular look, Kelly rocks a pair of black tights and completes the look with a pair of lace-up black boots. For her last outfit in the series of four, The Voice coach is all smiles once again while clad in a flowy black leather skirt and a brown and black button-down blouse. Like in all of the other images, she is all smiles.

In just a short time of the photo going live on her account, it’s earned Clarkson plenty of attention from her fans with over 8,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. Some followers took to the photo to let Kelly know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her new talk show. A few more fans simply chimed in on the photo with heart and flame emoji.

“Loving you being everywhere! You’re adorable, authentic and can sing like a you-know-what. Can’t wait for The Voice,” one fan gushed.

“Every single day I thank to God for giving you to us!!!! We are lucky,” another raved.

“Love the jump suit! I love when I know you are feeling yourself,” another fan wrote. “I would love to see more pants/ tops for sure! You are my fav!”

As fans know, Kelly has been sharing a number of tweets and Instagram photos for fans in recent weeks and some of them have been incredibly candid. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the mother of two took to her highly-followed Twitter account to let her fans know the right and wrong way to say hello to her.

“Spread the word.I don’t like being kissed on my face when U meet me.Ever.Male or female.I ain’t European y’all,” she wrote. “I didn’t grow up doing that.I don’t like it.I don’t know where Ur mouth has been but I know where it’s not gonna end up,&that’s anywhere on my face. #MyPSAForTheDay.”

It is unclear if a certain person or event sparked this comment on Clarkson’s page or if she just decided to randomly share that tidbit of information with fans.