Nicole Scherzinger Sizzles In Super Low-Cut Sparkly Dress

Nicole has been very active on Instagram recently and her fans aren’t complaining.

The “On The Rocks” hitmaker shared a stunning shot of her by a balcony at night time, where there appears to be a lot of lights behind her. Despite the pretty scenery, all eyes still remain on Nicole as she sizzles in a low-cut, white sparkly dress. The garment has jewels all over it and looks very Cinderella-like. Scherzinger has her hair scraped back and has accessorized herself with very little. Her chest is completely bare but she has chosen some small earrings to give the look that extra touch.

In less than an hour, the post racked up over 60,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“You are a vision,” one user wrote adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“You’re so ethereal,” another mentioned.

“That dress is gorgeous, you are gorgeous,” a third mentioned.

“It’s a starry night and you’re the biggest and brightest star of them all,” a fourth fan insisted.

“You look so perfect! I LOVE YOU SÓ MUCHHHHHH!!” a fifth passionate follower commented.

Scherzinger because a household name when she became s a member of the Pussycat Dolls. Last week, The Inquisitr reported Nicole signing a multi-million deal to reunite with her band members Melody Thornton, Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, and Jessica Sutta.

The plan is for the six of them to embark on a 2020 world tour and release new music.

“Nicole has long turned down offers for a reunion but with the ten-year anniversary of their hiatus passing, she finally said she was ready,” a close source told The Sun newspaper.

“Nicole was made a multi-million pound offer to re-join the group and was given a huge advance which made it impossible for her to turn down.”

She has yet to speak on the news. However, she did admit to missing performing with the other girls when being interviewed in Australia.

During the height of their success, they released two studio albums – PCD and Doll Domination. Their debut album, PCD, sold over 9 million copies worldwide and enjoyed many hit singles including “Don’t Cha” featuring Busta Rhymes, “Buttons” featuring Snoop Dogg, and “Stickwitu,” per PR Newswire.

Since the group, Nicole went solo and released two studio albums – Killer Love and Big Fat Lie.

She will return as a judge on The X Factor in the U.K. for the celebrity edition later this year.

