Blake Shelton Nails ‘The Office’ Coffee Drinking In Epic Video With ‘The Voice’ Co-Stars

Everyone has their favorite sitcom. For some, it’s Friends, for others it’s Modern Family or The Office. Fans of the latter are in for a treat. Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend (plus others) have all appeared in a promotional video for The Voice, although anyone watching it will have recognized references from The Office straight away.

The video opened up with the sitcom’s iconic intro music, with fans seeing Blake’s face as he looked sideways with a bit of a smile from behind a coffee cup. If anything symbolizes The Office‘s Michael Scott character, it’s that mental image of Steve Carell drinking his coffee. As to the writing on the cup, this was more-geared towards the country singer’s role as a judge on the popular series. It did, however, reference back to the sitcom.

The video played out in a pretty epic way. While there weren’t too many references, the way the music played and showcased various pieces of set footage had a certain something – the video even amusingly informed fans that the sitcom’s theme tune was playing. The caption really seemed to nail it, though. It had jokingly referenced the “Scranton” location that The Office is so well-known for. Of course, some body language by various individuals in the video did mimic what The Office fans are familiar with.

The video seemed to prove a hit with followers of the singing series’ Instagram account. It also racked up views fairly quickly: over 5,200 were clocked in less than an hour.

The digital space seems to be in frenzy mode ahead of The Voice airing tonight. Whether it’s gushing over Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship and co-star status or taking in the fact that Kelly Clarkson is both a judge and now hosting her own talk show, the cast of this popular series is getting more press than ever. As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, Gwen spoke about the obsession with Blake – it looked like Hoda Kotb has one.

For fans, the series is likely popular on two fronts. While the famous faces acting as judges rake in the engagement by sheer virtue of their A-List faces, there’s something different about this show. The blind and back-turned listening from the judges differs from so many reality singing shows, with fans appearing to adore the suspense as the judges eventually turn around to meet their contestant face-to-face.

It’s likely to be a pretty major evening for all fans of The Voice. Fans wishing to see extra snippets from the show should follow the series’ Instagram.

