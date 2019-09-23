Former Basketball Player Andre Emmett Shot Dead In Dallas, Texas

Former NBA player Andre Emmett was found shot by a handgun on the side of a road at 2:30 a.m. on Monday morning, where he was discovered by a passerby, CBS News reported. An emergency call was made and Dallas Fire-Rescue rushed Emmett, 37, to a local hospital, where he later died from the gunshot wound. The person who found Emmett was 100 meters from their home.

A statement from Dallas Police Department elaborated on the event, sharing that the victim was “approached by two unknown suspects as he sat in his vehicle in front of his residence in the 1800 block of N. Prairie Avenue.”

“The suspects displayed a handgun and an altercation ensued, during which the victim was shot as he ran away from the suspects.”

Emmett starred for Texas Tech from 2000 to 2004 under coach Bobby Knight, where he was named a first-team consensus All-American during his final year. He was then picked 36th overall in the 2004 NBA Draft. Emmett’s career history included stints with the Nets — who The Inquisitr recently reported are unlikely to sign Carmelo Anthony — and Memphis Grizzlies. Most recently, he suited up for Ice Cube’s BIG3 three-on-three basketball league on CBS.

BIG3 took to its official Twitter account to express its shock at the death of a member who was “never without a smile on his face” and whose “kindness towards others and easy-going demeanor made him a joy to be around.”

The BIG3 is in a state of shock over the sudden and tragic death of Andre Emmett. Andre was a member of the BIG3 family for two seasons and never without a smile on his face. His kindness towards others and easy-going demeanor made him a joy to be around. pic.twitter.com/QoNJ7NH2k0 — BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) September 23, 2019

Despite only playing a few years in the NBA, Andre Emmett stood out in different ways, thanks to his philanthropic efforts. His Dreams Really Exist (DRE) foundation is a nonprofit initiative set up to help children develop the skillsets necessary to thrive in both athletics and school, also engaging in community give-back programs. The website describes itself as “working on providing students with resources needed to thrive in school and athletics while engaging, inspiring and connecting communities to maximize their potential.”

Texas Tech posted on Twitter as well, recognizing Emmett for his humanity both on and off the court and the “amazing” memories that he helped create during his time with the team. Emmett was added to the Texas Tech Hall of Fame last year.

Thank you for the competitor you were on the court and the incredible person you were off of it. Thank you for the many amazing memories you helped create. Thank you for inspiring the entire Texas Tech family. Rest In Peace, Dre. pic.twitter.com/exZOvAgDCA — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) September 23, 2019

With the news of Emmett’s death still fresh, there are few details regarding the name of the suspect or the motive for the shooting. However, early police reports tell of witnesses reporting a potential suspect driving off in a white Chrysler 300, according to NBC News.