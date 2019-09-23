Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham Slams ‘Abusive’ Amber Portwood Over Leaked Audio Recordings

Amber Portwood was reportedly heard making vicious comments about her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Glennon.

Farrah Abraham is disgusted with her former Teen Mom OG co-star, Amber Portwood.

During an interview with Hollywood Life at the 2019 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, Abraham admitted that she no longer speaks to Portwood before slamming her for being “vulgar and abusive” after the leak of several audio tapes which reportedly feature Portwood hurling cruel insults and making threats against her former boyfriend, Andrew Glennon.

“I think it’s getting worse and in a devastating kind of a way,” Abraham said at the September 22 event.

According to Abraham, she dealt with a lot of jealously and mental illness while working with Portwood on Teen Mom OG and suggested that her co-star had acted out and mistreated her fellow MTV employees for years. So, when it comes to the recent news of Portwood’s domestic battery arrest and leaked audio tapes, Abraham doesn’t think anyone should be too surprised.

As for the future, Abraham said she hopes her co-star will seek help and added that she is glad that Portwood’s children, 10-year-old Leah and one-year-old James, are with their fathers, Gary Shirley and Andrew Glennon, respectively.

Abraham went on to mention that her other former Teen Mom OG co-stars, Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout, are also in serious need of “some help” but didn’t say exactly why she believed they needed it.

For years, even though she is no longer appearing on Teen Mom OG, Abraham has been feuding back and forth with her co-stars. As some may know, Abraham and MTV cut ties with one another during an episode of the show last year after executive producer Morgan J. Freeman told Abraham that he would not continue working with her if she kept tending to her career in the world of adult entertainment.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, rumors began swirling earlier this month that Portwood would be potentially fired after the audio recordings of her reported abuse and threats were shared. However, according to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the show’s producers do not yet have any plans to quit filming with Portwood. Instead, they will reportedly continue to capture scenes for the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG and decide her fate once they learn the outcome of her domestic battery trial.

“They want to show her redemption story. Also, it’s not just the producers who make the call whether or not to fire someone. It has to come from the network,” the source said.