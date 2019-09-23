Simone Biles Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Physique In Semi-Sheer Leotard On Instagram

Simone Biles is one muscle machine. The American gymnast has acquired a body that’s nothing short of jaw-dropping as a result of her career, with fans of the 22-year-old’s skills likely as equally impressed by the physique that delivers them. Simone trains hard, she eats right, and it looks like her recent social media activity is proving just how amazing she looks. While the Olympic medalist has recently made headlines for her brother’s arrest, per The Inquisitr, today is seeing Simone shine on her own. The athlete has posted some new Instagram photos and fans would likely agree that they’re worth seeing.

Simone’s photo showed her in a group setting with fellow gymnasts. Socializing within the gymnast crowd is, after all, expected from the Olympian. Simone also posted a solo photo of herself that allowed fans to get a better feel of her sparkly and sensational leotard. Her leo was white, with fun jewel details across the entire front as well as on the bottom of the sleeves. There was also plenty of variety in the look. The neckline and sleeves were semi-sheer and sported their own rhinestones.

The group snap showed Simone in semi-profile as she struck a pose with her super-muscly legs on show. The solo image also delivered the star’s incredible physique, focusing on her built arms and shoulders. Both snaps also showcased the brunette’s beautiful smile.

A fun caption from Simone had suggested that the trio had a naughty side to them, but that it was equally paired with a good side.

Simone may make headlines on account of her flawless frame, but she’s far from perfect. While the star has proven her physical strength in the gym multiple times, she has also faced emotional demons. As PopSugar reports, Simone has opened up about her battle with depression and spoke about it in such a way that seemed to suggest she was benefiting from therapy. The gymnast revealed her struggles following childhood abuse.

“I was very depressed, I never left my room, I was sleeping all the time. I told one of my lawyers, ‘I sleep all the time because it’s the closest thing to death,'” she said.

“I’m still going through things in everyday life that I still need to go to therapy for,” she added, before stating that therapy needs to become more “normalized.”

Simone's updates proved popular on the photo-sharing site.