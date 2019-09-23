Christina Milian Feels ‘Yummy’ In Tiny Crop Tank As She Poses By A Flashy Sports Car

Christina Milian broke the happy news that she’s expecting in late July, and has since been sharing photos of her growing baby bump. Her newest Instagram update is no exception, as she rocked a revealing outfit.

The post was geotagged at the Soho House in West Hollywood, which is located smack-dab in the middle of all of the action on Sunset Boulevard. It’s an exclusive, members-only club, which has locations all around the world.

Milian was spotted leaning on a BMW i8 Roadster with its doors open. The 2019 model starts at $164,000, according to Kelley Blue Book.

She wore an all-white outfit, which consisted of a crop tank, matching leggings, and a long-sleeved shirt. Milian opted to keep her shirt unbuttoned, while an orange graphic was visible on the sleeve. This meant that her baby bump was exposed in the shot.

Christina gave a slight smile with her lips closed, as she leaned against the car. She pulled her hair back in a low ponytail or bun, and accessorized with earrings, bracelets, and a necklace. She also added a pop of color with a pair of peach shoes.

The update is proving to be very popular, garnering over 11,000 likes in the first half-hour since it went live.

Fans also had plenty to say about the photo.

“I still prefer the Jeep you drove around Beechwood Downs in…,” said a fan.

“Slay the whole pregnancy I’m here for it,” said another fan.

Other followers raved about Milian’s looks, while one person joked about the expression on her face.

“Who made you mad lolololol.. enjoy your day,” they said.

And her flirty captions led to flirty messages.

“You are yummy!! You a yummy mummy!!” exclaimed a fan.

“Looking yummy head to toe,” said another fan.

Milian has been fairly busy lately, not just with her pregnancy, but also thanks to her newest movie, “Falling Inn Love.” The movie is available on Netflix, and follows the story of Christina, who wins an inn overseas. She relocates to New Zealand from San Francisco, where she starts a new life.

Once she arrives, however, she discovers that the inn needs a lot more work than she could have anticipated. But it all starts to fall into place when she starts working with a contractor.

The trailer reveals that Christina’s character then faces a choice: return to the city for a new job, or stay in New Zealand to continue on with the inn.