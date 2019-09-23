Halsey Shows Off Tattoos In Feathery Dress At 2019 Emmys

Halsey was one of the many high-profile names who attended the Emmy Awards last night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, and she made sure she got noticed.

The “Now or Never” songstress is known for being a chameleon when it comes to fashion. As such, she didn’t disappoint when she was photographed on the red carpet.

Halsey stunned in a strapless pink feathery dress which fell to the floor and covered her legs and shoes. The elegant number showed off her arms as well as her many tattoos. She accessorized herself with a mini clutch purse, dangling earrings and a simple necklace. The “Bad At Love” hitmaker is known for changing up her hair all the time and opted to wear it dark, tied-up, and curly.

In her latest Instagram uploads, Halsey looked really happy to be at the event, proving to be living her best life.

Within three hours, her post racked up over 700,000 likes, proving its popularity with her followers.

“Omg so gorgeous,” one user wrote, adding an eye-heart face emoji.

“Omg Halsey you look so beautiful and a goddess,” another shared.

“Looking like a flamingo that loves drinking tequila sunrise,” a third mentioned.

“Omg a literal queen,” a fourth fan remarked.

“Love the dress,” a fifth follower commented.

Halsey is no stranger to killing it on red carpets as she previously attended DKNY’s anniversary party at New York Fashion Week, as reported by The Inquisitr. The “New Americana” entertainer displayed her body in a skimpy, skintight lace-up garment and showed off a lot of leg, leaving fans stunned.

She is openly bisexual and recently tweeted in honor of Bi Visibility Day.

“It’s Bi Visibility Day, the beginning of Libra season, and Bruce Springsteen’s birthday. Today is my entire personality. I’m going to be far too powerful,” she stated.

The tweet was met with lots of interaction, garnering over 29,000 likes and more than 4,500 retweets within 45 minutes.

Halsey is currently dating British musician Yungblud, whom she collaborated with earlier this year.

Next year, Halsey will release her third studio album, Manic. To promote the record, she will embark on a world tour, which is scheduled to start in Europe next year in February in Madrid, Spain. The European leg will be supported by British band Pale Waves.

Since bursting onto the music scene, Halsey has cemented herself as one of music’s biggest breakout stars this decade.

On Spotify, she currently has over 35.1 million monthly listeners. Her chart-topping single, “Without Me,” is currently her most popular song at the moment on the app.

To stay up to date with Halsey, follow her Instagram account.