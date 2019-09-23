‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Spoilers: Ice Cream May Be A Surprising TV Actor

The Masked Singer fans haven’t even heard new character, Ice Cream, sing yet, but they already have some wild guesses about who the person behind the costume could be. Warning: possible spoilers ahead!

According to Newsweek, in a recent sneak peek, the Ice Cream character revealed that they “live for half of February,” as a calendar with Valentine’s Day circled on it is seen in the background.

The clue got many fans thinking about a celebrity who may have a birthday on Valentine’s Day, and they came up with actor Freddie Highmore. His birthday is February 14, and he starred in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which could tie in to the costume.

Many fans know Freddie from shows like Bates Motel and The Good Doctor, but could he also be the man behind the mask? It is definitely a possibility, but there are a few other guesses about the Ice Cream’s identity floating around as well.

On The Masked Singer‘s YouTube channel, fans are sharing their thoughts in the comment section. One fan believes that Ice Cream is Neil Patrick Harris for a couple of reasons.

The fan points out that Ice Cream accents the word “dairy,” as in “legen-dary,” the catchphrase of Neil’s character Barney Stinson on How I Met Your Mother. In addition, the actor also proposed to his husband, David Burtka, on Valentine’s Day, per Equally Wed.

Other fans revealed their guesses to be John Legend, Vanilla Ice, Andrew Luck, Adam Levine, or even Ariana Grande.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this season’s crop of stars is going to be a big mystery to fans, and they’re already trying to figure out who is who.

Some fans believe The Eagle character to be a famous rocker such as Alice Cooper, Bret Michaels, Bruce Springsteen, Kid Rock, Axl Rose, Steven Tyler, Steve Miller, or even Billy Ray Cyrus.

Meanwhile, the Thingamajig character is rumored to be actor Wayne Brady, who appeared as Neil Patrick Harris’ brother on How I Met Your Mother.

Loading...

Wayne’s singing chops as well as his latest social media posts have sparked major speculation about his involvement on the show.

All the while, actress Mayim Bialik is widely thought to be the performer under The Flower costume. Mayik got her start on a television series titled Blossom, and lived in apartment number 314 as her character on The Big Bang Theory — a number seen in Flower’s clue package.

It looks like fans will have to tune in to The Masked Singer premiere Wednesday night on FOX to find out more about the characters.