‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Victor Lives

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, September 23 brings Victoria’s shocking arrest as well as the detail that Victor is alive. Plus, Adam sees Connor, Michael warns Lauren about Adam, and Devon demands the truth from Amanda.

Adam (Mark Grossman) demanded Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) arrest, so Michael (Christian LeBlanc) filed the warrant. Ultimately, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) stunned the Newmans when he arrested Victoria at Society in front of Nick (Joshua Morrow), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Billy (Jason Thompson). Of course, while the GCPD had plenty of evidence implicating Victoria, they had no motive at all, which may become a problem. Nikki went straight home to the Ranch, and she let a very alive Victor (Eric Braeden) know that they had a severe problem because Adam framed Victoria, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Later, Adam insisted that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) let him see Conner (Judah Mackey). Against her better judgment, Chelsea took Connor to meet Adam in Chancellor Park. Adam thanked Chelsea for bringing their son to see him, and then Adam asked her to stay so that he can tell Connor about Victor. When Connor returned to his parents after getting ice cream, Adam told his son that Victor passed away.

Meanwhile, Michael met up with Lauren (Tracey Bregman). She’d just returned to town after helping get Fenmore (Zach Tinker) into rehab. She wanted to go after Adam, but Michael gave his wife a warning about Adam. Shocked, Lauren realized that Adam is the one who caused Victor to die, and she realized that Michael is also at risk because he’s involved in helping Adam.

Loading...

Elsewhere, Devon (Bryton James) discussed things with Jill (Jess Walton). He told her about Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) looking exactly like Hilary. Jill agreed with Devon’s assessment that something seemed off about the situation. There’s no way that Amanda’s resemblance to Hilary is a coincidence. In fact, Devon is convinced that Amanda, and not Chance Chancellor, is the one behind the challenge to Katherine Chancellor’s will.

Earlier, Devon read parts of Katherine’s will to Elena (Brytni Sarpy). He told his shocked girlfriend the words were undoubtedly Katherine’s. Elena’s eyes bugged out when she heard how rich her boyfriend is, but she let Devon know that he’s done a lot of good with the fortune entrusted to him.

Finally, Devon warned Amanda to stay away from him, his family, and his friends. He let the lawyer know that he does not believe a word out of her mouth — especially that she doesn’t realize she looks like Devon’s late wife. Amanda, however, put Devon on notice and told him he wouldn’t have his fortune for long. She also called somebody and let them know the clock is ticking.