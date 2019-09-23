Johnny Galecki Lights Up Instagram With Big Bang Clip, Sees 3/4 Million Views Overnight

Johnny Galecki, best known for his role as Leonard Hofstadter in The Big Bang Theory posted a video on Instagram containing a brief clip from the final moments of the show’s Season 12 finale, scoring over 750,000 views (and counting) in just 15 hours. The actor thanked the Television Academy for posting some emotional moments from the cast and crew at the recent Emmy Awards.

Fans of the show also found the clip moving, sharing their sentiment in the comments section. One user, lezbigayforever even shed a few tears.

“I’m crying all over again. I loved this show [with] every fiber of my being”.

Another user, _danessalay shared their thoughts.

“2 good things actually happened here: shamy won the nobel and you got to slap sheldon.. Iconic.”

The Big Bang Theory found itself up for a number of Emmy nominations this year, including Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series Crew, with all three nominations arising from the episode Stockholm Syndrome. This year no Emmys were secured by The Big Bang Theory, though it has been nominated for many in past years, winning a number of trophies along the way.

It appears that Galecki misses his days in the show, which has no new seasons scheduled at this time. He recently shared a photo on Instagram of him with actress Kaley Cuoco — who plays Penny in the CBS show — and Emmy nominee director, Mark Cendrowski. Galecki sharing his congrats to director in the photo’s comment section.

Loading...

In a recent interview with Forbes, Cendrowski hinted at the possibility of a spin-off being in the works for the future, but said that he wouldn’t bet one way or another on the possiblity and it certainly doesn’t seem like something we’ll be seeing anytime soon.

“That’s not to say that there may not be something down the line, but I don’t think anyone wanted to jump into the next season and spin someone off immediately. I think the idea of letting things percolate a little, and you don’t want to cash in. That doesn’t mean that won’t happen and, in a couple of years, maybe it’s a character or a couple of characters that catch up within a couple of years.”

Cendrowski went on to say that he would love to be involved if Chuck Lorre did decide to do something along these lines in the future. Until then, fans will have to sit tight.